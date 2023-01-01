Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel salad in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve falafel salad

Item pic

 

45 W 35TH ST

45 West 35th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FALAFEL SALAD$18.50
falafel burger, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickles onions, cherry tomatoes, vegan feta, olives, hummus, cilantro, parsely, tahini dressing
More about 45 W 35TH ST
Item pic

 

Black Tap - Soho

529 Broome St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GREEK FALAFEL SALAD$18.50
falafel burger, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickles onions, cherry tomatoes, vegan feta, olives, hummus, cilantro, parsely, tahini dressing
More about Black Tap - Soho
Item pic

 

Tamam Falafel

1108 Lexington Avenue, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Salad$14.95
Falafel, Romaine Lettuce, Quinoa, Chopped Cucumber, Tomato, Red Cabbage
More about Tamam Falafel
Item pic

 

Manhattanville Market - 3227 Broadway

3227 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel, Chopped Salad & Tahina$13.00
Hummus topped with falafel and Israeli salad. Served with side pita
More about Manhattanville Market - 3227 Broadway
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Fava Falafel Salad$12.00
Chickpeas - Fava - Brown Rice - Quinoa - Armatics
Fava Falafel Salad$12.00
Chickpeas, Fava, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Armatics
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe

