Falafel salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve falafel salad
45 W 35TH ST
45 West 35th Street, Manhattan
|FALAFEL SALAD
|$18.50
falafel burger, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickles onions, cherry tomatoes, vegan feta, olives, hummus, cilantro, parsely, tahini dressing
Black Tap - Soho
529 Broome St, New York
|GREEK FALAFEL SALAD
|$18.50
falafel burger, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickles onions, cherry tomatoes, vegan feta, olives, hummus, cilantro, parsely, tahini dressing
Tamam Falafel
1108 Lexington Avenue, NY
|Falafel Salad
|$14.95
Falafel, Romaine Lettuce, Quinoa, Chopped Cucumber, Tomato, Red Cabbage
Manhattanville Market - 3227 Broadway
3227 Broadway, New York
|Falafel, Chopped Salad & Tahina
|$13.00
Hummus topped with falafel and Israeli salad. Served with side pita