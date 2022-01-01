Chicken fajitas in New York
New York restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Chicken Fajitas
|$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|GRILL CHICKEN FAJITA W/DRINK
|$18.95
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP WITH GRILLED VEGGIES AND FAJITA SAUCE.
YOUR CHOICE OF DRINK
Talia's Steakhouse
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Chicken Fajita Platter
|$34.00
Served on sizzling platter with peppers, and onions, side of tomato rice & cowboy beans, housemade tortillas.