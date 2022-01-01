Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
More about Santa Fe
KD image

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILL CHICKEN FAJITA W/DRINK$18.95
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP WITH GRILLED VEGGIES AND FAJITA SAUCE.
YOUR CHOICE OF DRINK
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Platter$34.00
Served on sizzling platter with peppers, and onions, side of tomato rice & cowboy beans, housemade tortillas.
More about Talia's Steakhouse
Banner pic

 

Molé Restaurant - West Village

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Fajita$26.00
Sautéed onions and peppers with grilled chicken. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
More about Molé Restaurant - West Village

