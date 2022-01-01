Potstickers in New York
New York restaurants that serve potstickers
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Vegetable Potstickers
|$10.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger-soy dipping sauce.
More about Cafe China
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Vegetable Pot Stickers 素菜贴 (4)
|$9.00
Mixed vegetables, shiitake mushroom, tofu skin
|Pork Pot Stickers 鲜肉锅贴 (4)
|$9.00
Pork, dried shrimp, chive, flour
More about Kings County Imperial
Kings County Imperial
168 1/2 Delancey St, New York
|Bok Choy Potsticker
|$12.00
bean thread noodle, mushroom, water chestnut, carrot
More about Friedmans West
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Vegetable Potstickers
|$10.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger soy sauce
More about Friedman's
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Vegetable Potstickers
|$10.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger-soy dipping sauce.
More about Friedmans - Columbia
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Friedmans - Columbia
1187 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Vegetable Potstickers
|$10.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger-soy dipping sauce.
More about Friedman's
Friedman's
132 west 31 street, New York
|Vegetable Potstickers
|$14.00
|Vegetable Potstickers (O)
|$14.00
Sriracha aioli & soy ginger sauce on the side.
More about Friedmans - Edison Hotel
Friedmans - Edison Hotel
228 West 47 Street, New York
|Vegetable Potstickers
|$13.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger soy sauce
More about Friedmans on Grand
Friedmans on Grand
359 Grand Street, New York City
|Vegetable Potstickers
|$7.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger soy sauce