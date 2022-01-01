Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve potstickers

Vegetable Potstickers image

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Potstickers$10.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger-soy dipping sauce.
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Pot Stickers 素菜贴 (4)$9.00
Mixed vegetables, shiitake mushroom, tofu skin
Pork Pot Stickers 鲜肉锅贴 (4)$9.00
Pork, dried shrimp, chive, flour
More about Cafe China
Item pic

 

Kings County Imperial

168 1/2 Delancey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bok Choy Potsticker$12.00
bean thread noodle, mushroom, water chestnut, carrot
More about Kings County Imperial
Item pic

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Potstickers$10.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger soy sauce
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pot-Sticker 香煎鍋餃$5.75
More about Hey Yuet
Item pic

 

CHILI

13 East 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Pot Stickers$9.00
V 菜贴
More about CHILI
Vegetable Potstickers image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Potstickers$10.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger-soy dipping sauce.
More about Friedman's
Vegetable Potstickers image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Friedmans - Columbia

1187 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Potstickers$10.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger-soy dipping sauce.
More about Friedmans - Columbia
Item pic

 

Friedman's

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Potstickers$14.00
Vegetable Potstickers (O)$14.00
Sriracha aioli & soy ginger sauce on the side.
More about Friedman's
Vegetable Potstickers image

 

Friedmans - Edison Hotel

228 West 47 Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Potstickers$13.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger soy sauce
More about Friedmans - Edison Hotel
Vegetable Potstickers image

 

Friedmans on Grand

359 Grand Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Potstickers$7.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger soy sauce
More about Friedmans on Grand
Potstickers image

NOODLES

Noodle Edition

18 w 45th street, New York

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Potstickers$7.00
More about Noodle Edition

