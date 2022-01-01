Braised short ribs in New York
New York restaurants that serve braised short ribs
TACOS
Taco Dumbo
114 West 47th, New York
|Braised Short Rib
|$4.95
(GF) Grass-fed braised short rib, green cabbage slaw, pickled onion, salsa verde
PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Giorgio's of Gramercy
27 East 21st Street, New York
|PAPPARDELLE BRAISED SHORT RIB RAGU
|$30.00
BRAISED SHORT RIB, WILD MUSHROOM, BUFFALO FRESCA, FRESH OREGANO, CHERRY TOMATO SAUCE
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Braised Short Ribs of Beef
|$25.00
Basil whipped potatoes, balsamic, red onions and natural braising juices.
Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
308 East 78th Street, New York
|Braised Short Ribs
|$38.00
With baby spinach & jalapeño mashed potatoes.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Melba's Restaurant
300 W 114th St, New York
|Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs (2 Sides)
|$29.95
Jane Doe
12 W 44th St, New York
|Braised Short Ribs
|$32.00