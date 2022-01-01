Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Braised short ribs in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve braised short ribs

Braised Short Rib image

TACOS

Taco Dumbo

114 West 47th, New York

Avg 4.2 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Braised Short Rib$4.95
(GF) Grass-fed braised short rib, green cabbage slaw, pickled onion, salsa verde
More about Taco Dumbo
Giorgio's of Gramercy image

PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Giorgio's of Gramercy

27 East 21st Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
PAPPARDELLE BRAISED SHORT RIB RAGU$30.00
BRAISED SHORT RIB, WILD MUSHROOM, BUFFALO FRESCA, FRESH OREGANO, CHERRY TOMATO SAUCE
More about Giorgio's of Gramercy
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Short Ribs of Beef$25.00
Basil whipped potatoes, balsamic, red onions and natural braising juices.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Heidi's House by the Side of the Road image

 

Heidi's House by the Side of the Road

308 East 78th Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Braised Short Ribs$38.00
With baby spinach & jalapeño mashed potatoes.
More about Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Melba's Restaurant

300 W 114th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs (2 Sides)$29.95
More about Melba's Restaurant
Braised Short Rib image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Dumbo

1385 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Braised Short Rib$4.95
(GF) Grass-fed braised short rib, green cabbage slaw, pickled onion, salsa verde
More about Taco Dumbo
Consumer pic

 

Jane Doe

12 W 44th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Short Ribs$32.00
More about Jane Doe

