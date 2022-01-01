Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roasted turkey sandwiches in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve roasted turkey sandwiches

Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Roast Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$11.70
Roast Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roast Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$11.70
Roast Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
ING Cafe image

 

ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$9.45
fontina, arugula, alfalfa sprouts, green goddess ranch, whole grain baguette
More about ING Cafe
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich$6.50
More about Perista Cafe
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - MTH

383 West 31st Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roast Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$11.70
Roast Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll
More about H&H Bagels - MTH

