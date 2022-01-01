Roasted turkey sandwiches in New York
New York restaurants that serve roasted turkey sandwiches
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Roast Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|$11.70
Roast Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Roast Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|$11.70
Roast Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$9.45
fontina, arugula, alfalfa sprouts, green goddess ranch, whole grain baguette
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Perista Cafe
158 Dyckman St, New York
|Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$6.50
H&H Bagels - MTH
383 West 31st Street, Manhattan
|Roast Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|$11.70
Roast Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mustard. On your choice of bagel or roll