Upper West Side breakfast spots you'll love

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajitas
|$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
|Santa Fe Quesadilla
|$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
|Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer
|$14.00
Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.
Modern B&B / Arba
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Popular items
|Everything Bagel (DF)
|$2.95
If ordering quantities of over 1 dozen, we recommend placing a pre-order on www.modernbreadandbagel.com/order so we can guarantee your selections
|Cinnamon Bun Slice
|$5.50
Gluten Free.
|Chocolate Rugelach
|$2.50
Gluten Free.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Leyla
108 west 74th street, New York
|Popular items
|Cheese Pide
|$15.00
Flat bread with Halloumi, kashar, mozzarella cheese, and truffled honey.
|Falafel
|$11.00
Served with tahini sauce.
|Vegetarian Pide
|$13.00
Flat bread with broccoli rabe, bok-choy, spinach, leeks, and charred bell pepper and halloumi cheese
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|ANOTHER AVOCADO TOAST
|$18.00
Sunny side up eggs, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, lemon on multigrain, with hashbrowns.
|CLASSIC BURGER W/ FRIES
|$18.50
Served with pickle and cole slaw.
|FAMOUS VIAND TURKEY SALAD
|$20.00
Fresh roasted hand carved turkey (light or dark), onions, peppers, cucumbers over mixed greens with mediterranean vinaigrette
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Popular items
|3 Piece Fried Chicken
|$22.00
Choice of two sides.
|Pastrami Reuben
|$22.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye, herb fries
|Asian Chicken Salad 2.0
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Nice Matin
201 W 79th St, New York
|Popular items
|CHRISTMAS TURKEY
all natural locally farmed roast turkey with chestnut puree, roasted brussels sprouts
& local apples, turkey jus
|Faroe Island Salmon
|$32.00
baby kale & white bean salad,
rosemary vinaigrette
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$17.00
arugula, burrata, pistachios, basil,
white balsamic vinaigrette
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Viand Cafe
2130 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|STEAK & EGGS
|$25.00
any style
served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams