Upper West Side breakfast spots you'll love

Santa Fe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fajitas$25.75
with smoked onions and peppers, flour tortillas, guacamole, crema fresca, pico de gallo, rice and black beans
Santa Fe Quesadilla$13.25
flour tortillas, jack and cheddar cheese, and scallions, served with sides of guacamole, crema fresca and pico de gallo
Guacamole (& Chips) Appetizer$14.00
Haas Avocados mashed with cilantro, onion, garlic, and tomato, served with corn tortilla chips.
Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern B&B / Arba

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Everything Bagel (DF)$2.95
If ordering quantities of over 1 dozen, we recommend placing a pre-order on www.modernbreadandbagel.com/order so we can guarantee your selections
Cinnamon Bun Slice$5.50
Gluten Free.
Chocolate Rugelach$2.50
Gluten Free.
Leyla image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Leyla

108 west 74th street, New York

Avg 4.5 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Pide$15.00
Flat bread with Halloumi, kashar, mozzarella cheese, and truffled honey.
Falafel$11.00
Served with tahini sauce.
Vegetarian Pide$13.00
Flat bread with broccoli rabe, bok-choy, spinach, leeks, and charred bell pepper and halloumi cheese
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ANOTHER AVOCADO TOAST$18.00
Sunny side up eggs, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, lemon on multigrain, with hashbrowns.
CLASSIC BURGER W/ FRIES$18.50
Served with pickle and cole slaw.
FAMOUS VIAND TURKEY SALAD$20.00
Fresh roasted hand carved turkey (light or dark), onions, peppers, cucumbers over mixed greens with mediterranean vinaigrette
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Piece Fried Chicken$22.00
Choice of two sides.
Pastrami Reuben$22.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye, herb fries
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Nice Matin

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHRISTMAS TURKEY
all natural locally farmed roast turkey with chestnut puree, roasted brussels sprouts
& local apples, turkey jus
Faroe Island Salmon$32.00
baby kale & white bean salad,
rosemary vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Salad$17.00
arugula, burrata, pistachios, basil,
white balsamic vinaigrette
Tiki Chick image

 

Tiki Chick

517 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Alumni Event 2.5.22$73.88
Viand Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Viand Cafe

2130 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1784 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
STEAK & EGGS$25.00
any style
served with potatoes, toast & homemade jams
French Roast image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

French Roast

2340 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
