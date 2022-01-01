Egg burritos in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve egg burritos
Comal Next Door - Oakland
550 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|CHORIZO, POTATO & EGG BURRITO
|$11.00
Housemade chorizo, potato, egg, pinquito beans, cheese, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, cilantro
*Chorizo and potato cannot be separated
Belly - Rockridge - 5634 College Avenue
5634 College Avenue, Oakland
|Steak + Egg Burrito
|$18.50
House Marinated Steak, Fries, Fried Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Aioli