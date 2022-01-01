Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg burritos in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Oakland restaurants that serve egg burritos

Item pic

 

Comal Next Door - Oakland

550 Grand Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHORIZO, POTATO & EGG BURRITO$11.00
Housemade chorizo, potato, egg, pinquito beans, cheese, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, cilantro
*Chorizo and potato cannot be separated
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Item pic

 

Belly - Rockridge - 5634 College Avenue

5634 College Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak + Egg Burrito$18.50
House Marinated Steak, Fries, Fried Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Aioli
More about Belly - Rockridge - 5634 College Avenue
Steak + Egg Burrito image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Belly

1901 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.8 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak + Egg Burrito$18.50
House Marinated Steak, Fries, Fried Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Aioli
More about Belly

Map

Map

