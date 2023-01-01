Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago dogs in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve chicago dogs

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

LOCAL WAGYU CHICAGO DOG$15.00
Grilled, imperial wagyu hot dog served on a hoagie with stone ground mustard, house Scotch Ale ketchup, sauerkraut, jalapeno, onions, and pickle relish
Phoenix Food & Spirits - Blondo

12015 Blondo St., Omaha

Chicago Hot Dog$10.98
Yellow Mustard, Chopped Onions, Dill Pickles, Tomato and Celery Salt
Phoenix Food & Spirits - South - 11212 Richland Drive

11212 Richland Drive, Omaha

Chicago Dog$10.98
Yellow Mustard, Chopped Onions, Dill Pickles, Tomato and Celery Salt
