Chicken fried steaks in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$12.49
|Chicken Fried Steak- Beef
|$14.74
|Chicken Fried Steak Omelette
|$13.49
Good Lookin'
4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$15.95
breaded *sirloin, house chorizo gravy, 2 *over easy eggs
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Fajita Bar-Grilled steak, chicken, sautéed peppers, and sautéed onions served with flour tortillas, cheese, tomato, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, salsa, Evelyn's guacamole, sour cream, tri-color tortilla chips, rice, and beans. (Feeds Family of 4)
|$64.00
Grilled steak, chicken, sautéed peppers, and sautéed onions served with flour tortillas, cheese, tomato, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, salsa, Evelyn's guacamole, sour cream, tri-color tortilla chips, rice, and beans. (Feeds Family of 4)
|Mixed Grill-Steak, chicken, mashed potato, house veggies (feeds family of 4)
|$57.00
Steak, chicken, mashed potato, house veggies