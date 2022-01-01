Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
  • Omaha
  • Chicken Fried Steaks

Omaha restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak$12.49
Chicken Fried Steak- Beef$14.74
Chicken Fried Steak Omelette$13.49
More about Shirley's Diner
Consumer pic

 

Corvette Cafe

17750 Burt Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak$10.99
More about Corvette Cafe
Item pic

 

Good Lookin'

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak$15.95
breaded *sirloin, house chorizo gravy, 2 *over easy eggs
More about Good Lookin'
Item pic

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Bar-Grilled steak, chicken, sautéed peppers, and sautéed onions served with flour tortillas, cheese, tomato, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, salsa, Evelyn's guacamole, sour cream, tri-color tortilla chips, rice, and beans. (Feeds Family of 4)$64.00
Grilled steak, chicken, sautéed peppers, and sautéed onions served with flour tortillas, cheese, tomato, lettuce, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, salsa, Evelyn's guacamole, sour cream, tri-color tortilla chips, rice, and beans. (Feeds Family of 4)
Mixed Grill-Steak, chicken, mashed potato, house veggies (feeds family of 4)$57.00
Steak, chicken, mashed potato, house veggies
More about A Catered Affair
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs image

 

Good Evans

1040 S 74th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$3.00
House breaded, Certified Angus Beef Cube Steak, GE sausage gravy, hash browns, & two eggs your way.
More about Good Evans

