Patty melts in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve patty melts

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout - Downtown

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PATTY MELT$10.99
Grilled white sourdough or wheat bread, sautéed onions, Swiss and American
cheese
More about DJ's Dugout - Downtown
Railcar Modern Kitchen

1814 North 144th Street, omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Faux Patty Melt$13.00
SMASHED BUN, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, CRIMINI MUSHROOM, BURGER SAUCE, HOUSE CHEESE BLEND
More about Railcar Modern Kitchen
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$11.49
More about Shirley's Diner
DJ's Dugout - Millard

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PATTY MELT$10.99
Grilled white sourdough or wheat bread, sautéed onions, Swiss and American
cheese
More about DJ's Dugout - Millard
DJ's Dugout - Aksarben

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PATTY MELT$10.99
Grilled white sourdough or wheat bread, sautéed onions, Swiss and American
cheese
More about DJ's Dugout - Aksarben
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$10.99
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cheeseburgers - Blackstone

4007 FARNAM ST, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$9.75
Two All Beef Patties, 2 Slices of Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions, Thousand Island Dressing, Served on toasted Marble Rye Bread.
More about Cheeseburgers - Blackstone
Omaha Tap House - Downtown

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$12.99
Our midwest beef patty with grilled onions, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on sourdough bread.
More about Omaha Tap House - Downtown
DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PATTY MELT$10.99
Grilled white sourdough or wheat bread, sautéed onions, Swiss and American
cheese
More about DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills
Cheeseburgers - Blackstone

6610 so 168th st suite #10, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$9.75
Two All Beef Patties, 2 Slices of Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions, Thousand Island Dressing, Served on toasted Marble Rye Bread.
More about Cheeseburgers - Blackstone
Cheeseburger's - Blue Sky

10730 pacific st, omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$9.75
Two All Beef Patties, 2 Slices of Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions, Thousand Island Dressing, Served on toasted Marble Rye Bread.
More about Cheeseburger's - Blue Sky
PIZZA • GRILL

RTG On Center

8437 W Center Rd, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
Takeout
PATTY MELT$10.99
American & Swiss American cheese, grilled onion, 1000 Island on marble rye.
More about RTG On Center

