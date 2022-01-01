Patty melts in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve patty melts
More about DJ's Dugout - Downtown
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout - Downtown
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|PATTY MELT
|$10.99
Grilled white sourdough or wheat bread, sautéed onions, Swiss and American
cheese
More about Railcar Modern Kitchen
Railcar Modern Kitchen
1814 North 144th Street, omaha
|Faux Patty Melt
|$13.00
SMASHED BUN, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, CRIMINI MUSHROOM, BURGER SAUCE, HOUSE CHEESE BLEND
More about Shirley's Diner
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Patty Melt
|$11.49
More about DJ's Dugout - Millard
DJ's Dugout - Millard
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|PATTY MELT
|$10.99
Grilled white sourdough or wheat bread, sautéed onions, Swiss and American
cheese
More about DJ's Dugout - Aksarben
DJ's Dugout - Aksarben
South 67th Street, Omaha
|PATTY MELT
|$10.99
Grilled white sourdough or wheat bread, sautéed onions, Swiss and American
cheese
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Patty Melt
|$10.99
More about Cheeseburgers - Blackstone
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cheeseburgers - Blackstone
4007 FARNAM ST, Omaha
|Patty Melt
|$9.75
Two All Beef Patties, 2 Slices of Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions, Thousand Island Dressing, Served on toasted Marble Rye Bread.
More about Omaha Tap House - Downtown
Omaha Tap House - Downtown
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Patty Melt
|$12.99
Our midwest beef patty with grilled onions, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on sourdough bread.
More about DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills
DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills
777 North 114th Street, Omaha
|PATTY MELT
|$10.99
Grilled white sourdough or wheat bread, sautéed onions, Swiss and American
cheese
More about Cheeseburgers - Blackstone
Cheeseburgers - Blackstone
6610 so 168th st suite #10, Omaha
|Patty Melt
|$9.75
Two All Beef Patties, 2 Slices of Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions, Thousand Island Dressing, Served on toasted Marble Rye Bread.
More about Cheeseburger's - Blue Sky
Cheeseburger's - Blue Sky
10730 pacific st, omaha
|Patty Melt
|$9.75
Two All Beef Patties, 2 Slices of Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions, Thousand Island Dressing, Served on toasted Marble Rye Bread.