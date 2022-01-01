Enchiladas in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve enchiladas
The 1 Cantina at The Avalon Marketplace
3801 Avalon Park E Blvd Ste. 100, Orlando, FL 32828, Orlando
|Chicken Mole Enchiladas
|$14.00
Mole sauce enchiladas stuffed with chicken, served with cheese, sesame seeds and cream.
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Vegi Enchiladas
|$14.50
Steamed carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini rolled in flour tortillas. Topped with verde sauce, garnished with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.
|Enchiladas Rancheras
|$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with Azteca’s famous Arroz con Pollo salsa, diced white onions, green peppers, tomatoes and Jack cheese.
|Enchiladas Espinaca
|$14.50
Spinach sautéed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and Jalapeños, rolled into two corn tortillas. Smothered with our verde salsa and topped with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - UCF
11633 University Blvd, Orlando
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$14.00
A beautifully balanced blend of tomatillos (green tomatoes) and green chiles. This enchilada is characterized by the ‘tart’, ‘fresh’ flavor of the verde salsa.
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
|K - Enchilada
|$7.95
|Enchiladas a la Crema
|$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.
