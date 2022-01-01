Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve enchiladas

The 1 Cantina at The Avalon Marketplace

3801 Avalon Park E Blvd Ste. 100, Orlando, FL 32828, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$14.00
Mole sauce enchiladas stuffed with chicken, served with cheese, sesame seeds and cream.
More about The 1 Cantina at The Avalon Marketplace
Enchiladas Rancheras image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegi Enchiladas$14.50
Steamed carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini rolled in flour tortillas. Topped with verde sauce, garnished with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.
Enchiladas Rancheras$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with Azteca’s famous Arroz con Pollo salsa, diced white onions, green peppers, tomatoes and Jack cheese.
Enchiladas Espinaca$14.50
Spinach sautéed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and Jalapeños, rolled into two corn tortillas. Smothered with our verde salsa and topped with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona
Enchiladas Rancheras image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - UCF

11633 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 3.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Espinaca$14.50
Spinach sautéed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and Jalapeños, rolled into two corn tortillas. Smothered with our verde salsa and topped with Jack cheese. Finished with crema Mexicana.
Enchiladas Rancheras$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with Azteca’s famous Arroz con Pollo salsa, diced white onions, green peppers, tomatoes and Jack cheese.
Enchiladas Verdes$14.00
A beautifully balanced blend of tomatillos (green tomatoes) and green chiles. This enchilada is characterized by the ‘tart’, ‘fresh’ flavor of the verde salsa.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - UCF
Enchiladas a la Crema image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
K - Enchilada$7.95
Enchiladas a la Crema$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.
Enchiladas Verdes$14.00
A beautifully balanced blend of tomatillos (green tomatoes) and green chiles. This enchilada is characterized by the ‘tart’, ‘fresh’ flavor of the verde salsa.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT

