Crispy tofu in Pittsburgh

Item pic

 

Senyai Thai Kitchen

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tofu - V/GF$8.00
Deep fried tofu, sweet chili sauce.
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Bae Bae's Kitchen

951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tofu$14.00
2 pcs. crispy fried tofu steaks. Finished with Plum Sauce and Maldon Seasalt
More about Bae Bae's Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Sesame Garden - 202 Shiloh St

202 Shiloh St, Mount Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Tofu$7.00
Salt & Pepper
More about Sesame Garden - 202 Shiloh St
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Foon Restaurant - 1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr

1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Tofu (GF)$8.00
Fresh bean curd lightly battered and served crispy
More about Thai Foon Restaurant - 1950 Settlers Ridge Center Dr

