Crispy tofu in Pittsburgh

Senyai Thai Kitchen
5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Crispy Tofu - V/GF
|$8.00
Deep fried tofu, sweet chili sauce.
Bae Bae's Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh
|Crispy Tofu
|$14.00
2 pcs. crispy fried tofu steaks. Finished with Plum Sauce and Maldon Seasalt
Sesame Garden - 202 Shiloh St
202 Shiloh St, Mount Washington
|Crispy Tofu
|$7.00
Salt & Pepper