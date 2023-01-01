Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve pies

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street

195 Lancaster, Portland

Avg 4.1 (360 reviews)
Takeout
7'' Salted Caramel Apple Pie$20.00
Flavorful, local apples in housemade caramel topped with a buttery lattice pie crust.
7" Pecan Pie$21.00
Classic with a twist - roasted buttery pecans combined with a splash of Bourbon.
* 9" Chicken Pot Pie$30.00
Delicious and ready to eat - pulled light and dark meat chicken, peas, carrots, pearl onions, and thyme. Serves 4-6.
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street
Eventide Oyster Co.

86 Middle Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whoopie Pie$5.00
Chocolate Cake, Butter Cream
Oatmeal Cream Pie$5.00
Oatmeal Cookie, Butter Cream
More about Eventide Oyster Co.
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St

608 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.6 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Orange Mousse Pie$9.00
Garnished with sliced almonds and orange zest. (Vegan)
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - Washington Ave

1379 Washington Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Whoopie Pie$3.05
More about Amato's - Washington Ave
Cheese Louise - Portland

363 Fore Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Whoopie Pie$4.50
More about Cheese Louise - Portland
Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant

72 Commercial St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$27.00
Simmered ground lamb, crimini mushrooms, carrots, onions, peas, Harp gravy, mashed potato top, homemade soda bread
Beef & Guinness Pie$26.00
Tender braised short rib, carrots, onions, potatoes, peas, Guinness beef & mushroom, gravy, flakey butter pastry crust, homemade soda bread
Curry Pot Pie$26.00
Grilled chicken or roasted cauliflower, potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, house recipe curry sauce, flakey butter pastry crust, homemade soda bread
More about Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - St. John Street

312 St. John Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Whoopie Pie$3.05
More about Amato's - St. John Street
Luke's Lobster Portland Pier

60 Portland Pier, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Pie$6.00
More about Luke's Lobster Portland Pier
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - India Street

71 India Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Whoopie Pie$3.05
More about Amato's - India Street
Highroller Lobster Co.

104 Exchange Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CLASSIC WHOOPIE PIE TG$6.00
Baked for Highroller by co-founder Andy’s Mom Made in Portland in small batches
More about Highroller Lobster Co.
BBQ

Wilson County Barbecue

82 Hanover Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Cream Pie$7.00
Chocolate Cream Pie$8.00
Key Lime Pie$7.00
More about Wilson County Barbecue

