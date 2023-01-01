Pies in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve pies
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street
195 Lancaster, Portland
|7'' Salted Caramel Apple Pie
|$20.00
Flavorful, local apples in housemade caramel topped with a buttery lattice pie crust.
|7" Pecan Pie
|$21.00
Classic with a twist - roasted buttery pecans combined with a splash of Bourbon.
|* 9" Chicken Pot Pie
|$30.00
Delicious and ready to eat - pulled light and dark meat chicken, peas, carrots, pearl onions, and thyme. Serves 4-6.
More about Eventide Oyster Co.
Eventide Oyster Co.
86 Middle Street, Portland
|Whoopie Pie
|$5.00
Chocolate Cake, Butter Cream
|Oatmeal Cream Pie
|$5.00
Oatmeal Cookie, Butter Cream
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
608 Congress st, Portland
|Chocolate Orange Mousse Pie
|$9.00
Garnished with sliced almonds and orange zest. (Vegan)
More about Amato's - Washington Ave
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's - Washington Ave
1379 Washington Avenue, Portland
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.05
More about Cheese Louise - Portland
Cheese Louise - Portland
363 Fore Street, Portland
|Whoopie Pie
|$4.50
More about Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant
Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant
72 Commercial St, Portland
|Shepherd's Pie
|$27.00
Simmered ground lamb, crimini mushrooms, carrots, onions, peas, Harp gravy, mashed potato top, homemade soda bread
|Beef & Guinness Pie
|$26.00
Tender braised short rib, carrots, onions, potatoes, peas, Guinness beef & mushroom, gravy, flakey butter pastry crust, homemade soda bread
|Curry Pot Pie
|$26.00
Grilled chicken or roasted cauliflower, potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, house recipe curry sauce, flakey butter pastry crust, homemade soda bread
More about Amato's - St. John Street
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's - St. John Street
312 St. John Street, Portland
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.05
More about Luke's Lobster Portland Pier
Luke's Lobster Portland Pier
60 Portland Pier, Portland
|Blueberry Pie
|$6.00
More about Amato's - India Street
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's - India Street
71 India Street, Portland
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.05
More about Highroller Lobster Co.
Highroller Lobster Co.
104 Exchange Street, Portland
|CLASSIC WHOOPIE PIE TG
|$6.00
Baked for Highroller by co-founder Andy’s Mom Made in Portland in small batches