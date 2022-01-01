Enchiladas in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Baja's Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Baja's Taqueria
227 Thayer Street, Providence
|**ENCHILADA**
|$11.00
Three corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and baked with choice of Roja or Verde salsa and cheese. Comes with choice of side toppings.
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Baja's Tex Mex Grill
273 Thayer St, Providence
|**ENCHILADA**
|$11.00
More about Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence
|**ENCHILADA**
|$11.00
More about La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
1950 Westminster Street, Providence
|Breakfast Enchiladas
|$7.50
|Enchiladas
|$15.00
Enchiladas (3) Rolled Corn Tortillas doused in the Sauce of your choice and garnished with Onions, Sour Cream & Cotija Cheese. Served with your choice of Meat and (2) Sides
|Vegetarian Enchiladas
|$11.00
(5) Rolled Corn Tortillas, stuffed with Mozzarella and doused in Hot Tomatillo Sauce or Mild Red sauce, garnished with Sour Cream and Cotija Cheese. Served with (2) Sides