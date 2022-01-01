Enchiladas in Providence

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baja's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Taqueria

227 Thayer Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
**ENCHILADA**$11.00
Three corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and baked with choice of Roja or Verde salsa and cheese. Comes with choice of side toppings.
More about Baja's Taqueria
Baja's Tex Mex Grill image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Baja's Tex Mex Grill

273 Thayer St, Providence

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)
Takeout
**ENCHILADA**$11.00
Three corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and baked with choice of Roja or Verde salsa and cheese. Comes with choice of side toppings.
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
Item pic

 

Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria

1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
**ENCHILADA**$11.00
Three corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and baked with choice of Roja or Verde salsa and cheese. Comes with choice of side toppings.
More about Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
Item pic

 

La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos

1950 Westminster Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Enchiladas$7.50
Enchiladas$15.00
Enchiladas (3) Rolled Corn Tortillas doused in the Sauce of your choice and garnished with Onions, Sour Cream & Cotija Cheese. Served with your choice of Meat and (2) Sides
Vegetarian Enchiladas$11.00
(5) Rolled Corn Tortillas, stuffed with Mozzarella and doused in Hot Tomatillo Sauce or Mild Red sauce, garnished with Sour Cream and Cotija Cheese. Served with (2) Sides
More about La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
Restaurant banner

 

Jalapeno Taqueria

1998 Mineral Spring Ave. Unit 4, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas$10.99
More about Jalapeno Taqueria

