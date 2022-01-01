Cake in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve cake
More about Mullers Cider House
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Mullers Cider House
1344 University Ave, Rochester
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|German Chocolate Cake
|$5.95
Sugar Free Apple
More about Chester Cab Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Chester Cab Pizza
707 Park Ave, Rochester
|Martha's 2 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$4.19
More about The Distillery
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Dreaming of Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
A generous layer of Belgian white chocolate mousse between two layers of dark chocolate sponge cake topped with chocolate ganache, you won't believe it's gluten free!
More about Jines Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Baklava Cheese Cake
|$6.95
|Carrot Cake
|$5.95
More about Seasoning Thai Bistro
Seasoning Thai Bistro
2602 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester
|Thai Fish Cake
|$9.00
Crispy fried fish cakes served with peanut sweet chili sauce
More about Fifth Frame Brewing
Fifth Frame Brewing
155 Saint Paul St, Rochester
|Clawfoot Bathtub: Espresso Mousse Cake 4PK (Pastry Stout 10%)
|$23.15
Like diving into Wonka’s chocolate river while sipping an espresso —twist— that river is actually chocolate mousse 🍫
|Clawfoot Bathtub: Espresso Mousse Cake 4PK (Pastry Stout 10%)
|$23.15
Like diving into Wonka’s chocolate river while sipping an espresso —twist— that river is actually chocolate mousse 🍫
|Clawfoot Bathtub: Ice Box Cake 4PK (Pastry Stout 10%)
|$23.15
Clawfoot Tub — 🍌• hazelnut 🍫 spread • vanilla 🍨• graham cracker — 10% Pastry Stout. Goes down like a banana split meets a s’mores in hot fudge heaven.