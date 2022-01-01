Cake in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mullers Cider House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mullers Cider House

1344 University Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Mullers Cider House
Item pic

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
German Chocolate Cake$5.95
Sugar Free Apple
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Chester Cab Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Chester Cab Pizza

707 Park Ave, Rochester

Avg 3.7 (1363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Martha's 2 Layer Chocolate Cake$4.19
More about Chester Cab Pizza
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Dreaming of Chocolate Cake$8.00
A generous layer of Belgian white chocolate mousse between two layers of dark chocolate sponge cake topped with chocolate ganache, you won't believe it's gluten free!
More about The Distillery
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava Cheese Cake$6.95
Carrot Cake$5.95
More about Jines Restaurant
Item pic

 

Seasoning Thai Bistro

2602 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Fish Cake$9.00
Crispy fried fish cakes served with peanut sweet chili sauce
More about Seasoning Thai Bistro
Item pic

 

Fifth Frame Brewing

155 Saint Paul St, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Clawfoot Bathtub: Espresso Mousse Cake 4PK (Pastry Stout 10%)$23.15
Like diving into Wonka’s chocolate river while sipping an espresso —twist— that river is actually chocolate mousse 🍫
Clawfoot Bathtub: Espresso Mousse Cake 4PK (Pastry Stout 10%)$23.15
Like diving into Wonka’s chocolate river while sipping an espresso —twist— that river is actually chocolate mousse 🍫
Clawfoot Bathtub: Ice Box Cake 4PK (Pastry Stout 10%)$23.15
Clawfoot Tub — 🍌• hazelnut 🍫 spread • vanilla 🍨• graham cracker — 10% Pastry Stout. Goes down like a banana split meets a s’mores in hot fudge heaven.
More about Fifth Frame Brewing

