Chocolate bars in Sacramento

This custom single-origin 43% chocolate from Madagascar is blended to have a higher amount of cocoa than traditional milk chocolate. Toasted coconut and Makrut lime pair perfectly with the delicate acidity and soft caramel notes of this beautiful chocolate.

Made with organic Makrut lime leaves and Valrhona 43% Madagascar couverture chocolate

2.6 oz.

Allergens: Dairy, Soybeans and Coconut. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free

