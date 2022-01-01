Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie

2413 J St, Sacramento

Takeout
Caramelized Oat, Pecan & California Bing Cherry Chocolate Bar$8.00
A balanced 56% blend of cocoa beans defines this exemplary chocolate with balanced acidity and dried fruit notes. Caramelized oats, dried California Bing cherries, toasted pecans and a touch of cinnamon enhance the nutty overtones of this chocolate.
Made with dried Bing cherries, pecans and Valrhona 56% couverture chocolate.
2.6 oz.
Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts (pecans) and Soybeans. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and other tree nuts.Gluten-free
Candied Coconut & Makrut Lime Chocolate Bar$8.00
This custom single-origin 43% chocolate from Madagascar is blended to have a higher amount of cocoa than traditional milk chocolate. Toasted coconut and Makrut lime pair perfectly with the delicate acidity and soft caramel notes of this beautiful chocolate.
Made with organic Makrut lime leaves and Valrhona 43% Madagascar couverture chocolate
2.6 oz.
Allergens: Dairy, Soybeans and Coconut. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
Rose Hot Chocolate Soap Bar$8.00
Our Rose Hot Chocolate Soap bar perfectly balances floral essential oils with a hint of cocoa.
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates collaborated with local soap maker American Flat Soap Co. to create this series of chocolate inspired soaps using only sustainable oils, essential oils and natural colorants and botanicals. Each soap is hand crafted in small batches and may vary slightly in color, size and pattern.
4oz, 113g
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates

1801 L St, Sacramento

Takeout
Coffee, Hazelnut & Brown Sugar Chocolate Bar$8.00
A classic 40% blend of cocoa beans contributes to this milk chocolate with pronounced cocoa character. Brown sugar candied hazelnuts and small-batch roasted coffee compliment this well-rounded chocolate with malt and vanilla notes.
Made with Camellia Coffee Roasters coffee and Valrhona 40% couverture chocolate.
2.6 oz.
Allergens: Dairy, Tree Nuts (hazelnuts) and Soybeans. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-free
Cocoa Nib Brittle & Sea Salt Chocolate Bar$8.00
A custom single-origin 69% chocolate from Madagascar provides a distinct red fruit profile with hints of roasted nuts. Cocoa nib brittle punctuated with Fleur de Sel sea salt lends a sweet and salty crunch to this remarkable dark chocolate.
Made with Fluer de Sel sea salt and Valrhona 69% couverture chocolate and cocoa nibs.
2.6 oz.
Allergens: Dairy and Soybeans. May contain traces of wheat, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts. Gluten-Free
