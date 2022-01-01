Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macarons in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve macarons

Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie

2413 J St, Sacramento

Takeout
12-Piece Seasonal Macaron Box: Pumpkin Pie, Orange Chai Tea & Apple Cobbler$27.00
Who's ready for pumpkin season? We sure are and to celebrate we're offering a collection of our seasonal macarons including Pumpkin Pie!
Limited time only! The seasonal macaron collection features four each of the following three flavors:
- Pumpkin Pie – Traditional Cookie with Feuilletine, Pumpkin Spice Buttercream, Pumpkin Jam.
- Apple Cobbler – Traditional Cookie with Cinnamon Oats, Apple Jam, Cinnamon Buttercream.
- Orange Chai Tea – Traditional Cookie with Tea Leaves, Blood Orange Jam, Chai Tea Buttercream.
This product contains dairy, eggs, almonds and gluten and may contain traces of peanuts, soy or tree nuts. Orange Chai Tea and Apple Cobbler are Gluten-free*
12-Piece Signature Macaron Box$27.00
Our Signature Macaron box includes 2 each of our signature macarons including the new edition to our signature assortment, a seasonal Cobbler!
- Apple Cobbler
- Pistachio
- Vietnamese Coffee Caramel
- Salty Caramel
- Chocolate Ganache
- Almond Vanilla
This product contains dairy, eggs, almonds, soy and other tree nuts and may contain traces of wheat, peanuts or soy. Gluten-free.
More about Ginger Elizabeth Patisserie
Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates

1801 L St, Sacramento

Takeout
The Macaron Cookbook$24.99
Drawing on 15 years of experience, Ginger Elizabeth guides you through the art and craft of making macarons in her debut cookbook. Featuring Classic, Jam, Holiday and Fun Macaron recipes along with tips on perfecting homemade buttercreams, jams and of course "these perfect air puffs" the macaron cookie. Happy Baking!
Salty Caramel Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich$6.95
Our most popular macaron ice cream sandwich or as we like to call them MICS. This one's filled with Caramel Ice Cream with Jacobsen Salty Caramel Swirl, sandwiched between our Signature Macaron Cookies.
More about Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates
Oz Korean BBQ image

 

Oz Korean BBQ

3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50, Sacramento

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salted Caramel Macaron$4.50
Cookies 'n Cream Macaron$4.50
Strawberry Shortcake Macaron$4.50
More about Oz Korean BBQ

