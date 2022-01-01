Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1230 20th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (12706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Baked Cookie$2.50
Selection may vary.
22316b0b-9d56-46de-bbc7-28589387ac3c image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Solomon's

730 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookie.$1.99
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

West Coast Sourdough

1350 16th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
Lemon White Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
Lemon White Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

545 Munroe St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Baked Cookie$2.50
Selection may vary.
Item pic

 

Burger Patch

4400 Freeport Blvd Suite 160, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Crumble Shake$8.19
Our signature all-natural dairy-free shakes, sweetened with organic agave and topped with a warm crumbled homemade salted chocolate chip cookie. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
*Contains gluten (cookies), soy, cashew & almond (shake)
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)$1.99
One homemade cookie, with premium non-gmo chocolate chips & gourmet sea salt flakes!
*Contains gluten and almond.
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
BAWK! Chicken + Bar image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$3.00
Item pic

 

Jacks Urban Eats

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Baked Cookie$2.50
Selection may vary.
Item pic

 

Burger Patch - East Sacramento

1420 65th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie Crumble Shake$8.19
Our signature all-natural dairy-free shakes, sweetened with organic agave and topped with a warm crumbled homemade salted chocolate chip cookie. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
*Contains gluten (cookies), soy, cashew & almond (shake)
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)$1.99
One homemade cookie, with premium non-gmo chocolate chips & gourmet sea salt flakes!
*Contains gluten and almond.
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Monster Cookie image

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monster Cookie$9.00
A giant Hopes Cookie, baked fresh to order and served with Haagen Dazs ice cream, topped with chocolate sauce
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Luigi's Pizza Parlor

3800 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2392 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies$6.00
Best Sellers!
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Chocolate, Walnuts & Pecans
Salted Double Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Track 7 The Other Side

5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento

Avg 4.3 (614 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salted Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Baked fresh daily
Item pic

 

Statehouse at the Capitol

1315 10th St, Sacramento

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Statehouse Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Statehouse Heath Bar Cookie$3.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

West Coast Sourdough

825 Russell blvd # 23, Davis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
Fixins Soul Kitchen image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Fixins Soul Kitchen

3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (4762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies and Cream$10.00
Cookie$2.00
Oz Korean BBQ image

 

Oz Korean BBQ

3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookies 'n Cream Macaron$4.50
Banner pic

 

04 Beach Hut Deli

2406 J Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$3.00
Capitol Garage image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookies$3.00
Banner pic

 

Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

715 56th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cookie Butter Baby$7.00
Vanilla Ice Cream and the oh so addicting Cookie Butter and Biscoff cookies mixed with Oatly
Cookies n Scream$7.00
Vanilla Ice Cream and Cookies and Cream Cookies mixed with Oatly
Item pic

 

Burger Patch - Midtown

2301 K Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie Crumble Shake$8.19
Our signature all-natural dairy-free shakes, sweetened with organic agave and topped with a warm crumbled homemade salted chocolate chip cookie. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
*Contains gluten (cookies), soy, cashew & almond (shake)
100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)$1.99
One homemade cookie, with premium non-gmo chocolate chips & gourmet sea salt flakes!
*Contains gluten and almond.
100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lunchbox with Chips & Cookie
A delightful lunchbox containing a 6" sandwich (with House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheese), a bag of chips and a freshly baked Chocolate Chip cookie!
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
Lemon White Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!
Joon Market image

 

Joon Market

5401 H Street, Sacramento

Avg 5 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
Dark Chocolate, Maldon Salt
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
Lemon White Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!
