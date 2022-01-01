Cookies in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve cookies
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1230 20th St, Sacramento
|Fresh Baked Cookie
|$2.50
Selection may vary.
West Coast Sourdough
1350 16th Street, Sacramento
|Chocolate Chip Cookie*
|$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
|Lemon White Chip Cookie*
|$1.75
Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento
|Chocolate Chip Cookie*
|$1.75
|Lemon White Chip Cookie*
|$1.75
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
545 Munroe St, Sacramento
|Fresh Baked Cookie
|$2.50
Burger Patch
4400 Freeport Blvd Suite 160, Sacramento
|Cookie Crumble Shake
|$8.19
Our signature all-natural dairy-free shakes, sweetened with organic agave and topped with a warm crumbled homemade salted chocolate chip cookie. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50.
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)
|$1.99
One homemade cookie, with premium non-gmo chocolate chips & gourmet sea salt flakes!
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Cookie
|$3.00
Jacks Urban Eats
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento
|Fresh Baked Cookie
|$2.50
Burger Patch - East Sacramento
1420 65th Street, Sacramento
|Cookie Crumble Shake
|$8.19
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)
|$1.99
One homemade cookie, with premium non-gmo chocolate chips & gourmet sea salt flakes!
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento
|Monster Cookie
|$9.00
A giant Hopes Cookie, baked fresh to order and served with Haagen Dazs ice cream, topped with chocolate sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Luigi's Pizza Parlor
3800 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento
|Cookies
|$6.00
Best Sellers!
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs, Chocolate, Walnuts & Pecans
Track 7 The Other Side
5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento
|Salted Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Baked fresh daily
Statehouse at the Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
|Statehouse Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
|Statehouse Heath Bar Cookie
|$3.25
West Coast Sourdough
825 Russell blvd # 23, Davis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Fixins Soul Kitchen
3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento
|Cookies and Cream
|$10.00
|Cookie
|$2.00
Oz Korean BBQ
3343 Bradshaw Road @ Highway 50, Sacramento
|Cookies 'n Cream Macaron
|$4.50
Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
715 56th St, Sacramento
|Cookie Butter Baby
|$7.00
Vanilla Ice Cream and the oh so addicting Cookie Butter and Biscoff cookies mixed with Oatly
|Cookies n Scream
|$7.00
Vanilla Ice Cream and Cookies and Cream Cookies mixed with Oatly
Burger Patch - Midtown
2301 K Street, Sacramento
|Cookie Crumble Shake
|$8.19
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie (1)
|$1.99
One homemade cookie, with premium non-gmo chocolate chips & gourmet sea salt flakes!
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento
|Lunchbox with Chips & Cookie
A delightful lunchbox containing a 6" sandwich (with House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheese), a bag of chips and a freshly baked Chocolate Chip cookie!
|Chocolate Chip Cookie*
|$1.75
|Lemon White Chip Cookie*
|$1.75
Joon Market
5401 H Street, Sacramento
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.00
Dark Chocolate, Maldon Salt
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento
|Chocolate Chip Cookie*
|$1.75
|Lemon White Chip Cookie*
|$1.75
