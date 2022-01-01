Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve naan

Item pic

 

India Oven

3511 truxel road #100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Onion Naan$4.95
Goat Cheese Naan$6.95
Garlic Naan$3.95
More about India Oven
Haveli Restaurant & Banquet image

 

Haveli Restaurant & Banquet

1910 Canterbury Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Butter Tandoori Naan$2.00
Garlic Naan$2.99
More about Haveli Restaurant & Banquet
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Housemade Naan Bread$6.00
Scallion Butter
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
AL-Maidah image

 

AL-Maidah

1407 Howe Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Butter Naan$1.99
Garlic Naan$3.35
Butter Naan$2.23
More about AL-Maidah
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe image

 

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe

2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Of Naan$2.00
More about Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe
Bombay Bar & Grill image

 

Bombay Bar & Grill

1315 21st Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Naan$3.50
More about Bombay Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Beef Teriyaki

Bisque

Lobsters

Prime Ribs

Fish Tacos

French Toast

Ceviche

Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston