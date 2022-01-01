Naan in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve naan
India Oven
3511 truxel road #100, Sacramento
|Onion Naan
|$4.95
|Goat Cheese Naan
|$6.95
|Garlic Naan
|$3.95
Haveli Restaurant & Banquet
1910 Canterbury Road, Sacramento
|Butter Tandoori Naan
|$2.00
|Garlic Naan
|$2.99
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Housemade Naan Bread
|$6.00
Scallion Butter
AL-Maidah
1407 Howe Ave, Sacramento
|Butter Naan
|$1.99
|Garlic Naan
|$3.35
|Butter Naan
|$2.23