Chicken salad in Sacramento

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento
|ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.75
West Coast Sourdough
1350 16th Street, Sacramento
|Southwest Chicken Salad*
Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento
|#12 Chicken Salad*
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$17.00
romaine, buffalo bawk bites, carrot, celery, cucumber, onion, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles with ranch dressing
50 Beach Hut Deli
711 K ST., Sacramento
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Mixed Greens, Carrots, Red Onion, Campari Tomatoes, Laura Chenel Goat Cheese, Six Minute Egg, Pepitas, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse
2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Pete’s fresh lettuce mix, with tomatoes, corn, avocado and Pepper Jack cheese Topped with tangy sliced buffalo tenders. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.99
House Marinated Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onions, Orange Sage Vinaigrette
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Just Eat Takeout
1226 20th St, Sacramento
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Frog & Slim
1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento
|Chicken Waldorf Salad
|$19.00
Grilled Mary’s Chicken Breast | Spring Salad Mix | Apples | Celery | Grapes | Cucumber | Feta | Candied Walnuts | Creamy Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Orphan Breakfast House
3440 C St, Sacramento
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, scallions, and mayo
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Fixins Soul Kitchen
3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Fried chicken thighs, salad mix, tomatoes, cheese, red onion and honey mustard.
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
sumiyaki grilled chicken thigh, peaches, shaved fennel, red onion, radish, mixed lettuces, apple onion vinaigrette, mitsuba pesto.
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$16.00
Deep fried flour tortilla bowl, stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses. Also topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Pangaea Bier Cafe
2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
chopped lettuce, apple, celery root, green onions and shredded carrots with a creamy cider vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub Eats & Drinks
4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento
|Buffalo Chicken-SALAD
|$13.50
ROMAINE LETTUCE, BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, TOMATO,BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
West Coast Sourdough
1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (10 Servings)
|$59.90
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
|#12 Chicken Salad*
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing