Chicken salad in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento

8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough

1350 16th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad*
Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

4720 Freeport Blvd Suite 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#12 Chicken Salad*
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#12 Chicken Salad^
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayo, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.00
romaine, buffalo bawk bites, carrot, celery, cucumber, onion, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles with ranch dressing
BBQ Chicken Salad image

 

50 Beach Hut Deli

711 K ST., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$17.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Mixed Greens, Carrots, Red Onion, Campari Tomatoes, Laura Chenel Goat Cheese, Six Minute Egg, Pepitas, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
BBQ Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

44 Beach Hut Deli

6601 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
Item pic

 

Pete's Restaurant & Brewhouse

2100 Arden Way Suite 123, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Pete’s fresh lettuce mix, with tomatoes, corn, avocado and Pepper Jack cheese Topped with tangy sliced buffalo tenders. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento

6013 Florin Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.99
House Marinated Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Red Onions, Orange Sage Vinaigrette
BBQ Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

01 Beach Hut Deli

2535 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.7 (2134 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
Just Eat Takeout image

 

Just Eat Takeout

1226 20th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
BBQ Chicken Salad image

 

45 Beach Hut Deli

2091 B-2 Harbison Dr, Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
Consumer pic

 

Frog & Slim

1420 16th St Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Waldorf Salad$19.00
Grilled Mary’s Chicken Breast | Spring Salad Mix | Apples | Celery | Grapes | Cucumber | Feta | Candied Walnuts | Creamy Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Orphan Breakfast House image

 

Orphan Breakfast House

3440 C St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, scallions, and mayo
Fixins Soul Kitchen image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Fixins Soul Kitchen

3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (4762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Salad$17.00
Fried chicken thighs, salad mix, tomatoes, cheese, red onion and honey mustard.
Item pic

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
sumiyaki grilled chicken thigh, peaches, shaved fennel, red onion, radish, mixed lettuces, apple onion vinaigrette, mitsuba pesto.
BBQ Chicken Salad image

 

04 Beach Hut Deli

2406 J Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco Salad$16.00
Deep fried flour tortilla bowl, stuffed with rice, beans, your choice of meat, topped with romaine lettuce, Rosie's special buttermilk, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and cheeses. Also topped with sour cream and fresh guacamole.
BBQ Chicken Salad image

 

12 Beach Hut Deli

3620 N. Freeway BLVD, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
Buffalo Chicken Salad image

 

Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
chopped lettuce, apple, celery root, green onions and shredded carrots with a creamy cider vinaigrette and crumbled blue cheese
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Natomas

2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (5461 reviews)
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken-SALAD$13.50
ROMAINE LETTUCE, BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, TOMATO,BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES.
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

2820 Marconi ave Ste 1-B, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#12 Chicken Salad*
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#12 Chicken Salad^
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayo, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

West Coast Sourdough

1335 Florin Road Ste 101A, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad (10 Servings)$59.90
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
#12 Chicken Salad*
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
