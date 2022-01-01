French toast in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve french toast
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Solomon's
730 K Street, Sacramento
|Tres Leches French Toast.
|$11.99
Our Japanese milk bun soaked in tres leches and yuzu curd topped with mascarpone whipped cream and brown sugar crumble
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Crispy French Toast
|$14.00
creme anglaise batter, smoked cinnamon orange whip, cinnamon toast crunch streusel
Orphan Breakfast House
3440 C St, Sacramento
|Orphan French Toast
|$14.00
house-made, fresh-baked cinnamon bread dipped and grilled to perfection, garnished with fruit puree, and served with fresh berries and real maple syrup
FRENCH FRIES
Capitol Garage
1500 K St, Sacramento
|Two French Toast
|$10.00
cinnamon chip toast, vanilla cinnamon batter griddled, syrup, and butter
|Berry French Toast
|$13.00
Cinnamon Chip toast, cinnamon vanilla batter griddled, berries, house jam, and white chocolate whipped cream
SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Alaro Craft Brewery
2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$15.00
Bread Pudding French Toast with a Meyer Lemon Curd, Whipped Cream, Fresh Berries and a touch of Powdered Sugar.