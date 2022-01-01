Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Solomon's

730 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tres Leches French Toast.$11.99
Our Japanese milk bun soaked in tres leches and yuzu curd topped with mascarpone whipped cream and brown sugar crumble
More about Solomon's
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy French Toast$14.00
creme anglaise batter, smoked cinnamon orange whip, cinnamon toast crunch streusel
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
Orphan Breakfast House image

 

Orphan Breakfast House

3440 C St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Orphan French Toast$14.00
house-made, fresh-baked cinnamon bread dipped and grilled to perfection, garnished with fruit puree, and served with fresh berries and real maple syrup
More about Orphan Breakfast House
Capitol Garage image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Two French Toast$10.00
cinnamon chip toast, vanilla cinnamon batter griddled, syrup, and butter
Berry French Toast$13.00
Cinnamon Chip toast, cinnamon vanilla batter griddled, berries, house jam, and white chocolate whipped cream
More about Capitol Garage
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Alaro Craft Brewery

2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (731 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding French Toast$15.00
Bread Pudding French Toast with a Meyer Lemon Curd, Whipped Cream, Fresh Berries and a touch of Powdered Sugar.
More about Alaro Craft Brewery
Banner pic

 

Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

715 56th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Traditional French Toast$11.00
Strawberry Croissant French Toast$12.00
Cinnamon Croissant French Toast$12.00
More about Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

