Pretzels in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Fieldwork Brewing - Sacramento
Fieldwork Brewing - Sacramento
1805 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento
|Hot Pretzel
|$8.00
More about Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
1322 V St, Sacramento
|Pretzel
|$9.00
With a side of brown mustard and beer cheese.
More about Oak Park Brewing Co.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Oak Park Brewing Co.
3514 Broadway, Sacramento
|Pretzel & Beer Cheese
|$13.00
Giant soft pretzel served with OPB beer cheese and whole grain mustard
|Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$14.00
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe
Pangaea Bier Cafe
2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|Hot Buttered Pretzel
|$11.00
Baked pretzel w/ a side of beer cheese & mustard
|Pretzel
|$11.00
baked pretzel with a side of beer cheese and brown mustard
More about Doughbot
Doughbot
2030 10th Street, Sacramento
|Pretzel Bun Bfast Sando
|$9.95
Housemade pretzel bun, scrambled egg with chives, the real American cheese, and crispy, crispy bacon.
|VEGAN Pretzel Bun Bfast Sando
|$9.95
Housemade vegan pretzel bun, Folded
JUST Egg with chives, Field Roast
chao cheese, and Beyond Meat sausage.