Pretzels in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve pretzels

Fieldwork Brewing - Sacramento

1805 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Pretzel$8.00
More about Fieldwork Brewing - Sacramento
Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse

1322 V St, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel$9.00
With a side of brown mustard and beer cheese.
More about Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
Oak Park Brewing Co. image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Oak Park Brewing Co.

3514 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel & Beer Cheese$13.00
Giant soft pretzel served with OPB beer cheese and whole grain mustard
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$14.00
More about Oak Park Brewing Co.
Pretzel image

 

Pangaea Bier Cafe

2743 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (1209 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Buttered Pretzel$11.00
Baked pretzel w/ a side of beer cheese & mustard
Pretzel$11.00
baked pretzel with a side of beer cheese and brown mustard
More about Pangaea Bier Cafe
Item pic

 

Doughbot

2030 10th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pretzel Bun Bfast Sando$9.95
Housemade pretzel bun, scrambled egg with chives, the real American cheese, and crispy, crispy bacon.
VEGAN Pretzel Bun Bfast Sando$9.95
Housemade vegan pretzel bun, Folded
JUST Egg with chives, Field Roast
chao cheese, and Beyond Meat sausage.
More about Doughbot
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BAVARIAN PRETZEL,$6.00
BAVARIAN PRETZEL SALTED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
BEER CHEESE OR HONEY MUSTARD DIPPING SAUCE
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks

