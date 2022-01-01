Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve wontons

Item pic

 

Golden Dragon Restaurant

2800 Broadway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Crispy Wonton Salad$3.90
Romaine lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, carrots, and crispy wontons, topped with house-made creamy sesame dressing.
Wonton Soup (32 oz)$10.90
Minced Shrimp & Pork Wontons, Sliced Chicken Breast, and shredded Napa Cabbage. (32 oz)
Crab 'n Cream Cheese Wontons$7.90
Served with house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce. 6 pieces.
More about Golden Dragon Restaurant
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar

1801 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Wontons (4)$8.00
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Twin Lotus Thai

8345 Folsom Blvd #119, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wonton$13.95
Egg noodles served with wontons and bok choy
Shrimp Wonton$14.95
Twin Wontons$7.95
More about Twin Lotus Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Lobsters

Cookies

Naan

Sweet Potato Fries

Burritos

Crispy Chicken

Taco Salad

Gyoza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston