Wontons in Sacramento

Golden Dragon Restaurant
2800 Broadway, Sacramento
|Asian Crispy Wonton Salad
|$3.90
Romaine lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, carrots, and crispy wontons, topped with house-made creamy sesame dressing.
|Wonton Soup (32 oz)
|$10.90
Minced Shrimp & Pork Wontons, Sliced Chicken Breast, and shredded Napa Cabbage. (32 oz)
|Crab 'n Cream Cheese Wontons
|$7.90
Served with house-made Sweet 'n Sour sauce. 6 pieces.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
1801 L St, Sacramento
|Cheese Wontons (4)
|$8.00