Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Sacramento

Go
Sacramento restaurants
Toast

Sacramento restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Kids Chicken Strips image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1230 20th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (12706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento

8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS$5.49
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
More about Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
Fire Wings Midtown image

 

Fire Wings Midtown

1700 15th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$10.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
More about Fire Wings Midtown
The Shack image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Shack

5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (863 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$9.00
More about The Shack
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Leatherby's Family Creamery

2333 Arden Way, Sacramento

Avg 4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips 6pc$13.99
6 piece chicken strip basket served with crispy French Fries
Child Chicken Strips$6.29
More about Leatherby's Family Creamery
Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Strips & Fries$9.00
Fried chicken tenders, ranch dressing and mashed potatoes
More about Zinfandel Grille
Kids Chicken Strips image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

545 Munroe St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$12.00
Crispy Mary's chicken white meat strips with different levels of heat to choose from - choice of ranch or blue cheese for a dipping sauce
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
World Famous Hotboys image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

World Famous Hotboys

1115 21st Street #B, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (502 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Combo$13.00
2 Jumbo chicken tenders, spiced to your specification and served with a side of your choice.
More about World Famous Hotboys
Kids Chicken Strips image

 

Jacks Urban Eats

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
Chicken Strips and Fries$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Fire Wings Delta Shores image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Delta Shores

8144 Delta Shores, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (6391 reviews)
Takeout
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$10.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
More about Fire Wings Delta Shores
Item pic

 

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1028 7th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.49
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Track 7 The Other Side image

 

Track 7 The Other Side

5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento

Avg 4.3 (614 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips$9.00
Fried chicken tenders with your choice of one side.
More about Track 7 The Other Side
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento

6013 Florin Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN STRIPS
Choice of 1 Flavor
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS$5.49
More about Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
Statehouse at the Capitol image

 

Statehouse at the Capitol

1315 10th St, Sacramento

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$10.76
Crispy Chicken Tenders, with Choice of Fries, Tots or Sweet Potato Tots, and Choice of Ranch, BBQ Sauce or Honey Mustard
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Dukes Plates & Pints image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Dukes Plates & Pints

510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Strips Basket$7.49
Tempura Battered Strips
More about Dukes Plates & Pints
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento

6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (4293 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips w/Fries$11.99
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
d028f01c-d076-46d3-8b3e-631393200c8a image

 

Just Eat Takeout

1226 20th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Strips Combo (5pc)$13.00
5 strips served with a side of fries
Chicken Strips Combo (3pc)$9.50
3 strips served with a side of fries.
Chicken Strip Combo (8pc)$15.00
2 Strips Served with a Side of Fries
More about Just Eat Takeout
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Fixins Soul Kitchen

3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (4762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders Basket$15.00
Fried chicken tenders, honey mustard and house pickles.
Served with fries.
Chicken Tender$4.00
More about Fixins Soul Kitchen
Capitol Garage image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$14.00
5 Buttermilk fried chicken tenders with fries, buffalo, BBQ, and tzatziki ranch
More about Capitol Garage
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Natomas

2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (5461 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN STRIPS
Choice of 1 Flavor
3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS$5.49
More about Fire Wings Natomas
Tapa the World image

 

Tapa the World

2115 J St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips$10.50
Marinated in Dijon mustard & rosemary, served w/ honey-cucumber-dijon aioli
More about Tapa the World
Honey and The Trapcat image

 

Honey and The Trapcat

1023 Front St STE A, Sacramernto

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDERS$8.00
More about Honey and The Trapcat
The Hub Eats & Drinks image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$7.00
THREE CHICKEN STRIPS SERVED WITH FRIES
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks
Restaurant banner

 

Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores

8148 Delta Shores Circle Ste. 140, sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
HH Chicken Strips$7.00
Chicken Strips w/Fries$11.99
More about Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores

Browse other tasty dishes in Sacramento

Mussels

Carne Asada Burritos

Sliders

Chocolate Cake

Tandoori

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Rolls

Garlic Naan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Sacramento to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Natomas

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Sacramento

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Sacramento to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Davis

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

West Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston