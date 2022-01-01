Chicken tenders in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1230 20th St, Sacramento
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento
|3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO
|$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
|BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS
|$5.49
|BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIP COMBO
|$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
Fire Wings Midtown
1700 15th Street, Sacramento
|3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO
|$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
|5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO
|$10.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Shack
5201 Folsom blvd, Sacramento
|Chicken Strips
|$9.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Leatherby's Family Creamery
2333 Arden Way, Sacramento
|Chicken Strips 6pc
|$13.99
6 piece chicken strip basket served with crispy French Fries
|Child Chicken Strips
|$6.29
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|Chicken Strips & Fries
|$9.00
Fried chicken tenders, ranch dressing and mashed potatoes
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
545 Munroe St, Sacramento
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Chicken Strips
|$12.00
Crispy Mary's chicken white meat strips with different levels of heat to choose from - choice of ranch or blue cheese for a dipping sauce
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
World Famous Hotboys
1115 21st Street #B, Sacramento
|Chicken Tender Combo
|$13.00
2 Jumbo chicken tenders, spiced to your specification and served with a side of your choice.
Jacks Urban Eats
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste 100, Sacramento
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.95
(2) Chicken Strips served with regular fries and ranch dipping sauce
|Chicken Strips and Fries
|$10.50
(3) Chicken Strips with regular fries, BBQ and ranch dipping sauces.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Delta Shores
8144 Delta Shores, Sacramento
|3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO
|$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
|5PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO
|$10.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
1028 7th Street, Sacramento
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.49
Track 7 The Other Side
5090 Folsom Blvd, Sacremento
|Chicken Strips
|$9.00
Fried chicken tenders with your choice of one side.
Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
6013 Florin Road, Sacramento
|CHICKEN STRIPS
Choice of 1 Flavor
|3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO
|$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
|BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS
|$5.49
Statehouse at the Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.76
Crispy Chicken Tenders, with Choice of Fries, Tots or Sweet Potato Tots, and Choice of Ranch, BBQ Sauce or Honey Mustard
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Dukes Plates & Pints
510 La Sierra Dr, Sacramento
|Kid's Chicken Strips Basket
|$7.49
Tempura Battered Strips
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento
|Chicken Strips w/Fries
|$11.99
Just Eat Takeout
1226 20th St, Sacramento
|Chicken Strips Combo (5pc)
|$13.00
5 strips served with a side of fries
|Chicken Strips Combo (3pc)
|$9.50
3 strips served with a side of fries.
|Chicken Strip Combo (8pc)
|$15.00
2 Strips Served with a Side of Fries
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Fixins Soul Kitchen
3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento
|Chicken Tenders Basket
|$15.00
Fried chicken tenders, honey mustard and house pickles.
Served with fries.
|Chicken Tender
|$4.00
FRENCH FRIES
Capitol Garage
1500 K St, Sacramento
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
5 Buttermilk fried chicken tenders with fries, buffalo, BBQ, and tzatziki ranch
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Natomas
2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento
|CHICKEN STRIPS
Choice of 1 Flavor
|3PC CHICKEN STRIP COMBO
|$8.49
Choice of 1 Flavor
|BEYOND CHICKEN 4PC STRIPS
|$5.49
Tapa the World
2115 J St, Sacramento
|Chicken Strips
|$10.50
Marinated in Dijon mustard & rosemary, served w/ honey-cucumber-dijon aioli
Honey and The Trapcat
1023 Front St STE A, Sacramernto
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$8.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hub Eats & Drinks
4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$7.00
THREE CHICKEN STRIPS SERVED WITH FRIES