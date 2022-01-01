Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

KIN Thai Street Eatery

1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$30.00
Crab meat fried rice with egg, green onions
Tom Yum Fried Rice$20.00
Hot and spicy fried rice with Tom Yum flavor, herbs, fresh king mushroom, jumbo prawns.
More about KIN Thai Street Eatery
Fried Rice image

 

Golden Dragon Restaurant

2800 Broadway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice$12.50
Classic fried rice with peas, carrots, scallions, and your choice of protein.
More about Golden Dragon Restaurant
Camden Spit & Larder image

 

Camden Spit & Larder

555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2435 reviews)
Takeout
Cali Fried Rice$12.00
garlic, lemon, brown butter (v)
More about Camden Spit & Larder
Orphan Breakfast House image

 

Orphan Breakfast House

3440 C St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wok Fried Rice Bowl$14.75
brown rice lightly stir-fried in ginger-soy sauce with broccoli, zuc- chini, bean sprouts, celery, and carrots, and topped with cilantro, scallions, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, and sesame seed
More about Orphan Breakfast House
Item pic

YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Binchoyaki

2226 10th St., Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Fried Rice$11.00
bacon, mirepoix, garlic, sprouts
More about Binchoyaki
Item pic

 

Twin Lotus Thai

8345 Folsom Blvd #119, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice$12.95
Choice of meat; Sautéed with rice, eggs, tomatoes, and sweet onion
Stir Fried Green Beans (No Rice)$12.95
Choice of meat; Stir fried beans with garlic and homemade sauce
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Wok fried with egg, chicken, shrimp, onion, pineapple, cashews, and curry powder
More about Twin Lotus Thai

