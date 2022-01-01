Fried rice in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve fried rice
KIN Thai Street Eatery
1050 20th St. Suite 180, Sacramento
|Crab Fried Rice
|$30.00
Crab meat fried rice with egg, green onions
|Tom Yum Fried Rice
|$20.00
Hot and spicy fried rice with Tom Yum flavor, herbs, fresh king mushroom, jumbo prawns.
Golden Dragon Restaurant
2800 Broadway, Sacramento
|Fried Rice
|$12.50
Classic fried rice with peas, carrots, scallions, and your choice of protein.
Camden Spit & Larder
555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento
|Cali Fried Rice
|$12.00
garlic, lemon, brown butter (v)
Orphan Breakfast House
3440 C St, Sacramento
|Wok Fried Rice Bowl
|$14.75
brown rice lightly stir-fried in ginger-soy sauce with broccoli, zuc- chini, bean sprouts, celery, and carrots, and topped with cilantro, scallions, cabbage, shiitake mushrooms, and sesame seed
YAKITORI • SEAFOOD • BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Binchoyaki
2226 10th St., Sacramento
|Bacon Fried Rice
|$11.00
bacon, mirepoix, garlic, sprouts
Twin Lotus Thai
8345 Folsom Blvd #119, Sacramento
|Fried Rice
|$12.95
Choice of meat; Sautéed with rice, eggs, tomatoes, and sweet onion
|Stir Fried Green Beans (No Rice)
|$12.95
Choice of meat; Stir fried beans with garlic and homemade sauce
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.95
Wok fried with egg, chicken, shrimp, onion, pineapple, cashews, and curry powder