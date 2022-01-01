Cheese fries in Sacramento

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento

8785 Center Parkway, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
More about Fire Wings Center Pkwy Sacramento
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Midtown

1700 15th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
More about Fire Wings Midtown
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Vito's Slice of NY

1800 15th St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Mac & Cheese$8.95
More about Uncle Vito's Slice of NY
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Delta Shores

8144 Delta Shores, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (6391 reviews)
Takeout
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
More about Fire Wings Delta Shores
Item pic

 

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1028 7th Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SM Chili Cheese Fries$8.50
brisket chili, cheddar,
red onion, sour cream
LG Chili Cheese Fries$19.50
waffle fries, brisket chili, sharp cheddar,
red onion, sour cream and fresh jalapeno
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento

6013 Florin Road, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
More about Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento
Chili Cheese Fries image

 

Just Eat Takeout

1226 20th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Fries$6.00
Chili Cheese Fries$10.00
Chili, Nacho Cheese
Cheese Fries$6.00
Nacho Cheese Fries
More about Just Eat Takeout
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Natomas

2721 Del Paso Road, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (5461 reviews)
Takeout
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
More about Fire Wings Natomas

