Burritos in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve burritos

**NEW Fajita Burrito image

TACOS

Cuatro Amigos

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (1071 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Burrito$8.99
Our regular burrito with your choice of meat, rice and beans
Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Breakfast Burrito. Served with eggs, potatoes
More about Cuatro Amigos
Los Jarritos image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Los Jarritos

2509 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1201 reviews)
Takeout
Beef & Bean Burrito$4.89
Vegetarian Super Burrito$8.59
Carnitas Burrito$5.69
More about Los Jarritos
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BAWK! Chicken + Bar

1409 R St, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Pollo Asada Super Burrito$15.00
salsa roja, grilled chicken, pinto beans, spanish rice, pico de gallo, crispy cheese, avocado crema, served with a side of chips and green salsa
More about BAWK! Chicken + Bar
TRES HERMANAS image

 

TRES HERMANAS

2416 K St, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (2806 reviews)
Takeout
CHILE VERDE BURRITO DINNER$11.99
Tender chunks of pork simmered in a tomatillo sauce with frijoles refritos and cheese.
CHILE COLORADO BURRITO DINNER$12.99
Pork chunks in a guajillo chile sauce wrapped with frijoles y cheese.
SIDE/ SUPER BURRITO$9.99
ALL THE GOODIES IN A TORTILLA &PICK MEAT OPTION …
More about TRES HERMANAS
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana image

 

Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana

5635 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Super Burrito$13.99
More about Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
Sac City Brews image

 

Sac City Brews

3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito Chorizo$10.50
poblano & cheddar scrambled egg | fried red potato | avocado | chipotle crema | chorizo
Breakfast Burrito Bacon$10.50
poblano & cheddar scrambled egg | fried red potato | avocado | chipotle crema | bacon
More about Sac City Brews
Tacoa image

 

Tacoa

6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo Asado Burrito$9.25
Grilled marinated chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo
Nopales Burrito$8.75
Grilled cactus, bell peppers, rice, beans, pico de gallo
Kids Burrito$7.25
Refried beans, cheese, rice
More about Tacoa
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products image

 

La Esperanza Mexican Food Products

5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
#2. Tamal, Burrito$5.99
#6. Burrito, Enchilada$6.99
#3. Taco, Burrito$5.99
More about La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
Statehouse at the Capitol image

 

Statehouse at the Capitol

1315 10th St, Sacramento

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Roasted Peppers and Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Tots, Shredded Cheddar, Flour Tortilla
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Tots, Shredded Cheddar, Flour Tortilla
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$8.80
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheddar, Crispy Tots, Flour Tortilla
More about Statehouse at the Capitol
Burrito image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Zócalo

1801 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (4369 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito$14.50
Choice of Protein, Flour Tortilla, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Served "wet" with Chile Puya Sauce and topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Queso Cotija.
Burrito Bowl$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
KID BURRITO & CHURRO
A Flour Tortilla wrapped and filled with Cheese and the option of Chicken, Asada, or Pinto Beans. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.
More about Zócalo
Orphan Breakfast House image

 

Orphan Breakfast House

3440 C St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grande Breakfast Burrito$13.00
rosemary potatoes, black beans, and scrambled eggs with jack cheese, roma tomatoes, and scallions, wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of salsa
Breakfast Burritos$12.00
two flour tortillas filled with eggs scrambled with jack cheese, roma tomatoes, & scallions, served with black beans and a side of salsa
More about Orphan Breakfast House
Burrito Bowl image

 

Zócalo

466 Howe Ave, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$14.50
Choice of Protein, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Serrano Salsa, and Queso Cotija.
KID BURRITO & CHURRO
A Flour Tortilla wrapped and filled with Cheese and the option of Chicken, Asada, or Pinto Beans. Includes Black Beans, White Rice, and Dessert-Ice Cream and a Churro.
Burrito$14.50
Choice of Protein, Flour Tortilla, Davey's Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, and Guacamole. Served "wet" with Chile Puya Sauce and topped with Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Queso Cotija.
More about Zócalo
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Rincon Mexican Restaurant

3030 T Street, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Regular Burrito$8.99
Burritos
Served with papas, beans, cheese, and eggs.
Regular Burrito Shrimp or Fish$9.99
More about El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
Taqueria Jalisco image

 

Taqueria Jalisco

330 16th st, Sacramento

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$14.00
Hand wrapped 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with fresh guacamole, rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and jefe style peppers then cut in half.
Carne Asada Meat & Potato Burrito$15.00
Our version of the California burrito. Hand wrapped 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with French fries, pico de gallo, cheeses, fire salsa, refried beans and your choice of meat then cut in half.
Chile Verde Wet Burrito$16.00
12” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, cheeses and Danny’s world famous chile verde pork. Hand wrapped then smothered with more chile verde sauce and topped with cheeses.
More about Taqueria Jalisco
Capitol Garage image

FRENCH FRIES

Capitol Garage

1500 K St, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (3841 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dawn Burrito$12.00
Maple Chili Tofu, vegan Mozzarella, peppers and onions, fried mushrooms, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and spinach vegan
Steak Burrito$16.00
seared tri-tip, Pico de gallo, spicy sour cream, potatoes, pepper, onions, cheddar, and eggs
Steak Burrito$16.00
steak, Pico de Gallo, spicy sour cream, potatoes, pepper, onions, cheddar and eggs
More about Capitol Garage
Banner pic

 

Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats

715 56th St, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Royale$12.00
Burrito. Big Burrito. House made Sausage or bacon, JUST Egg, potatoes, cheese, guacamole and salsa.
More about Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
Item pic

 

Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

2610 Gateway Oaks Dr Ste 140, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cuatro Amigo Burrito$11.99
Our biggest burrito. Comes with choice of meat, rice, beans, salsa, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Breakfast Burrito$7.99
Breakfast Burrito. Served with eggs, potatoes
Bean Burrito$5.99
Your choice of beans and cheese
More about Cuatro Amigos Mexican Grill

