Burritos in Sacramento

TACOS
Cuatro Amigos
2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento
|Regular Burrito
|$8.99
Our regular burrito with your choice of meat, rice and beans
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.99
Breakfast Burrito. Served with eggs, potatoes
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Los Jarritos
2509 Broadway, Sacramento
|Beef & Bean Burrito
|$4.89
|Vegetarian Super Burrito
|$8.59
|Carnitas Burrito
|$5.69
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BAWK! Chicken + Bar
1409 R St, Sacramento
|Pollo Asada Super Burrito
|$15.00
salsa roja, grilled chicken, pinto beans, spanish rice, pico de gallo, crispy cheese, avocado crema, served with a side of chips and green salsa
TRES HERMANAS
2416 K St, Sacramento
|CHILE VERDE BURRITO DINNER
|$11.99
Tender chunks of pork simmered in a tomatillo sauce with frijoles refritos and cheese.
|CHILE COLORADO BURRITO DINNER
|$12.99
Pork chunks in a guajillo chile sauce wrapped with frijoles y cheese.
|SIDE/ SUPER BURRITO
|$9.99
ALL THE GOODIES IN A TORTILLA &PICK MEAT OPTION …
Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana
5635 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento
|Super Burrito
|$13.99
Sac City Brews
3940 60th St\r\nSacramento, CA 95820, Sacramento
|Breakfast Burrito Chorizo
|$10.50
poblano & cheddar scrambled egg | fried red potato | avocado | chipotle crema | chorizo
|Breakfast Burrito Bacon
|$10.50
poblano & cheddar scrambled egg | fried red potato | avocado | chipotle crema | bacon
Tacoa
6350 Folsom Blvd Suite 300, Sacramento
|Pollo Asado Burrito
|$9.25
Grilled marinated chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo
|Nopales Burrito
|$8.75
Grilled cactus, bell peppers, rice, beans, pico de gallo
|Kids Burrito
|$7.25
Refried beans, cheese, rice
La Esperanza Mexican Food Products
5028 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento
|#2. Tamal, Burrito
|$5.99
|#6. Burrito, Enchilada
|$6.99
|#3. Taco, Burrito
|$5.99
Statehouse at the Capitol
1315 10th St, Sacramento
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
Roasted Peppers and Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Tots, Shredded Cheddar, Flour Tortilla
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Tots, Shredded Cheddar, Flour Tortilla
Orphan Breakfast House
3440 C St, Sacramento
|Grande Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
rosemary potatoes, black beans, and scrambled eggs with jack cheese, roma tomatoes, and scallions, wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of salsa
|Breakfast Burritos
|$12.00
two flour tortillas filled with eggs scrambled with jack cheese, roma tomatoes, & scallions, served with black beans and a side of salsa
El Rincon Mexican Restaurant
3030 T Street, Sacramento
|Regular Burrito
|$8.99
|Burritos
Served with papas, beans, cheese, and eggs.
|Regular Burrito Shrimp or Fish
|$9.99
Taqueria Jalisco
330 16th st, Sacramento
|Veggie Burrito
|$14.00
Hand wrapped 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with fresh guacamole, rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and jefe style peppers then cut in half.
|Carne Asada Meat & Potato Burrito
|$15.00
Our version of the California burrito. Hand wrapped 14” flour tortilla, stuffed with French fries, pico de gallo, cheeses, fire salsa, refried beans and your choice of meat then cut in half.
|Chile Verde Wet Burrito
|$16.00
12” flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, beans, cheeses and Danny’s world famous chile verde pork. Hand wrapped then smothered with more chile verde sauce and topped with cheeses.
FRENCH FRIES
Capitol Garage
1500 K St, Sacramento
|Dawn Burrito
|$12.00
Maple Chili Tofu, vegan Mozzarella, peppers and onions, fried mushrooms, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and spinach vegan
|Steak Burrito
|$16.00
steak, Pico de Gallo, spicy sour cream, potatoes, pepper, onions, cheddar and eggs
Pure Soul Plant-Based Eats
715 56th St, Sacramento
|Burrito Royale
|$12.00
Burrito. Big Burrito. House made Sausage or bacon, JUST Egg, potatoes, cheese, guacamole and salsa.
