Garlic knots in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants that serve garlic knots

Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican image

 

Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican

10312 Manchester Road, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blazed Wings$13.95
dry rubbed, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
Tinga (Chicken) Burrito$10.95
chicken tinga, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, avotierra salsa, crema.
More about Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
Garlic Cheese Knots image

 

Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican

9900 Manchester, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
More about Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
Pi Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Pi Pizzeria

400 N Euclid Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.6 (2209 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
12" Gluten Free$19.45
12 Inch Gluten-free but you'll swear you're eating the real deal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
12" Deep Dish Cornmeal$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Pi Pizzeria
Garlic Cheese Knots image

 

Pi Pizzeria

6144 Delmar Ave, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
More about Pi Pizzeria
Racanellis Pizza image

PIZZA

Racanellis Pizza

8161 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves

Avg 4.3 (201 reviews)
Takeout
18" NY Style Pie$22.00
Toasted Ravioli$7.95
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.95
More about Racanellis Pizza
Garlic Cheese Knots image

 

Pi Pizzeria

610 Washington Avenue St, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
More about Pi Pizzeria
Racanelli's Pizza image

 

Racanelli's Pizza

12 S. Euclid, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots$4.95
More about Racanelli's Pizza
Racanelli's Pizza image

 

Racanelli's Pizza

111 N. Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toasted Ravioli$7.95
Garlic Knots$4.95
10" NY Style Pie$12.00
More about Racanelli's Pizza

