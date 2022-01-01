Garlic knots in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve garlic knots
More about Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
10312 Manchester Road, St Louis
|Blazed Wings
|$13.95
dry rubbed, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
|Tinga (Chicken) Burrito
|$10.95
chicken tinga, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, avotierra salsa, crema.
More about Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
9900 Manchester, St Louis
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
More about Pi Pizzeria
PIZZA
Pi Pizzeria
400 N Euclid Ave, St Louis
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
|12" Gluten Free
|$19.45
12 Inch Gluten-free but you'll swear you're eating the real deal. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
|12" Deep Dish Cornmeal
|$18.95
12 inch cornmeal deep dish. Comes with our signature thin sauce and mozz cheese. Add your favorite toppings to make it your own!
More about Pi Pizzeria
Pi Pizzeria
6144 Delmar Ave, St Louis
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
More about Racanellis Pizza
PIZZA
Racanellis Pizza
8161 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves
|18" NY Style Pie
|$22.00
|Toasted Ravioli
|$7.95
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$4.95
More about Pi Pizzeria
Pi Pizzeria
610 Washington Avenue St, St Louis
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.