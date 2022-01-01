Grilled chicken sandwiches in Saint Louis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Frisco Barroom

8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated & grilled chicken breast on a bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheese and/or buffalo style on request
More about The Frisco Barroom
Banner pic

 

Half & Half

8135 Maryland Avenue, Clayton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
chicken, cheddar, avocado slaw on brioche bun, fries
More about Half & Half
New York Grill (2) image

 

New York Grill (3)

9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
More about New York Grill (3)
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Cecil Whittaker's Pizza

12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis

Avg 4.3 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.98
More about Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
Circle 7 Ranch image

 

Circle 7 Ranch

11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
More about Circle 7 Ranch
Square One Brewery & Distillery image

 

Square One Brewery & Distillery

1727 Park Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with smoked Mozzarella, scallions, bacon and honey mustard
More about Square One Brewery & Distillery
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

13311 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

Avg 4.2 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
Lester's image

 

Lester's

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.95
Marinated in a fresh herb vinaigrette, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion
More about Lester's
Restaurant banner

 

Lets Do Lunch Catering

5381 Arsenal St, St. Louis

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.75
More about Lets Do Lunch Catering

