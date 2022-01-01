Grilled chicken sandwiches in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
The Frisco Barroom
8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Marinated & grilled chicken breast on a bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheese and/or buffalo style on request
Half & Half
8135 Maryland Avenue, Clayton
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
chicken, cheddar, avocado slaw on brioche bun, fries
New York Grill (3)
9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Cecil Whittaker's Pizza
12529 Olive Blvd, St Louis
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.98
Circle 7 Ranch
11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Square One Brewery & Distillery
1727 Park Ave., St. Louis
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with smoked Mozzarella, scallions, bacon and honey mustard
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
13311 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$10.95
Marinated in a fresh herb vinaigrette, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion