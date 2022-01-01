Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

Antipasto Salad$10.29
Chopped Romain Lettuce mixed with sliced meats, provolone cheese, green & black olives, artichokes and cherry tomatoes all tossed in our homemade lemon olive oil dressings.
Carbone's Pizzeria

680 7th St E., Saint Paul

LS Antipasto Salad$7.00
Antipasto Salad$7.00
LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, MOZARELLA CHEESE, GREEN PEPPER, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, GREEN OLIVES, CROUTONS
Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W, Saint Paul

Antipasto Salad$9.25
Fresh romaine, onions, green peppers, green olives, pepperoni, salami, tomatoes, mozzarella, housemade croutons.
Carbone’s Pizzeria

55 E Wentworth Ave, West Saint Paul

Antipasto Salad
