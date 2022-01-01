Antipasto salad in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve antipasto salad
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Antipasto Salad
|$10.29
Chopped Romain Lettuce mixed with sliced meats, provolone cheese, green & black olives, artichokes and cherry tomatoes all tossed in our homemade lemon olive oil dressings.
Carbone's Pizzeria
680 7th St E., Saint Paul
|LS Antipasto Salad
|$7.00
|Antipasto Salad
|$7.00
LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, MOZARELLA CHEESE, GREEN PEPPER, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, GREEN OLIVES, CROUTONS
Zamboni's Pizza Pub
184 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Antipasto Salad
|$9.25
Fresh romaine, onions, green peppers, green olives, pepperoni, salami, tomatoes, mozzarella, housemade croutons.