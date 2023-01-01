Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve tamales

Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamale -Pork$2.99
pork seasoned with chile ancho sauce wrapped in a platain leaf
More about Taco House
Item pic

 

La Cocina de Ana - Saint Paul

2559 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Tamales$0.00
Handmade vegan tamales with varied fillings! Can be queso con chorizo, chikn salsa verde, or other depending on availability; please call if you want to ensure availability for flavor or dietary needs. Vegan; queso con chorizo filling is GF; contains soy.
Tamales (4/pk)$9.99
Corn dough filled with either pork, beef, or chicken, wrapped in corn husk and slow steam cooked (4 tamales/pack). Recommend eating with a side of refried beans, pico de gallo or guacamole for an authentic flavor experience. GF
More about La Cocina de Ana - Saint Paul
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurant

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
S*Tamal Pork$5.00
A fresh tamale filled with pork that’s seasoned with chile ancho then wrapped in a plantain leaf.
Tamales$13.99
Our grandmother’s family recipe! Two fresh tamales filled with pork that’s seasoned with chile ancho then wrapped in a plantain leaf and steamed to perfection.
Served with chile gravy and sopa.
Traditional Tamales$29.00
We require 48 hour notice for tamales!
More about Boca Chica Restaurant
Main pic

 

Mr. Taco - 2645 white bear ave N suite 3

2645 white bear ave N suite 3, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamal verde pollo$3.99
Tamal rojo puerco$3.99
More about Mr. Taco - 2645 white bear ave N suite 3
La Casita image

 

La Casita - Roseville

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamale$0.00
#5 Enchilada, Tamale, & Taco$12.99
Your choice of a chicken or pork tamale, ground beef hard shell taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato, and a cheese enchilada. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about La Casita - Roseville

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Hummus

Chicago Dogs

Chicken Satay

Fish Sandwiches

Papaya Salad

Italian Sandwiches

Prime Rib Sandwiches

Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (963 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston