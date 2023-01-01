Tamales in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve tamales
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Tamale -Pork
|$2.99
pork seasoned with chile ancho sauce wrapped in a platain leaf
La Cocina de Ana - Saint Paul
2559 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Vegan Tamales
|$0.00
Handmade vegan tamales with varied fillings! Can be queso con chorizo, chikn salsa verde, or other depending on availability; please call if you want to ensure availability for flavor or dietary needs. Vegan; queso con chorizo filling is GF; contains soy.
|Tamales (4/pk)
|$9.99
Corn dough filled with either pork, beef, or chicken, wrapped in corn husk and slow steam cooked (4 tamales/pack). Recommend eating with a side of refried beans, pico de gallo or guacamole for an authentic flavor experience. GF
Boca Chica Restaurant
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|S*Tamal Pork
|$5.00
A fresh tamale filled with pork that’s seasoned with chile ancho then wrapped in a plantain leaf.
|Tamales
|$13.99
Our grandmother’s family recipe! Two fresh tamales filled with pork that’s seasoned with chile ancho then wrapped in a plantain leaf and steamed to perfection.
Served with chile gravy and sopa.
|Traditional Tamales
|$29.00
We require 48 hour notice for tamales!
Mr. Taco - 2645 white bear ave N suite 3
2645 white bear ave N suite 3, Maplewood
|Tamal verde pollo
|$3.99
|Tamal rojo puerco
|$3.99