Avocado toast in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve avocado toast
The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Smashed Avocado Toast*
|$12.50
Toasted baguette, house made avocado spread, crushed red pepper, olive oil, queso fresco, pickled red onions & one egg. *(V) Make it Gluten Friendly on Hash Browns $1.95
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Avocado Toast, Fully Dressed
|$12.00
avocado, olive, orange, feta, almond dukkah, red onion, mint, chili oil
Red Cow
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Griddled multi-grain bread topped with avocado, heirloom tomatoes, 2 over easy eggs, and togarashi - served with spring mix salad
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
smashed avocado | pumpkin seeds | fresh cilantro | lime | olive oil | cracked pepper | unrefined sea salt
Red Rabbit
788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Grilled bread topped with avocado, roasted heirloom tomatoes, soft scrambled mascarpone eggs and black salt - served with arugula salad
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|avocado toast
|$7.95
whole grain, avocado, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt & red pepper flakes
add egg $2.25, add greens $2.95
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park
|Avocado Toast & Poached Eggs
|$14.00
guacamole, house made pickles, fresh tomatoes, fried avocado on sourdough with poached eggs
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Avocado Toast & Poached Eggs
|$14.00
guacamole, house made pickles, fresh tomatoes, fried avocado on sourdough with poached eggs