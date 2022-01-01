Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve avocado toast

Smashed Avocado Toast* image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smashed Avocado Toast*$12.50
Toasted baguette, house made avocado spread, crushed red pepper, olive oil, queso fresco, pickled red onions & one egg. *(V) Make it Gluten Friendly on Hash Browns $1.95
More about The Buttered Tin
Item pic

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast, Fully Dressed$12.00
avocado, olive, orange, feta, almond dukkah, red onion, mint, chili oil
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Item pic

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$11.00
Griddled multi-grain bread topped with avocado, heirloom tomatoes, 2 over easy eggs, and togarashi - served with spring mix salad
More about Red Cow
Item pic

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$14.00
smashed avocado | pumpkin seeds | fresh cilantro | lime | olive oil | cracked pepper | unrefined sea salt
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.00
Grilled bread topped with avocado, roasted heirloom tomatoes, soft scrambled mascarpone eggs and black salt - served with arugula salad
More about Red Rabbit
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
avocado toast$7.95
whole grain, avocado, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt & red pepper flakes
add egg $2.25, add greens $2.95
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park

5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast & Poached Eggs$14.00
guacamole, house made pickles, fresh tomatoes, fried avocado on sourdough with poached eggs
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
Item pic

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast & Poached Eggs$14.00
guacamole, house made pickles, fresh tomatoes, fried avocado on sourdough with poached eggs
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
The Gnome Craft Pub image

 

The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
Takeout
AVOCADO TOAST$14.00
More about The Gnome Craft Pub

