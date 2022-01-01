Pretzels in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve pretzels
FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$7.49
Hand Twisted, Salted & Baked To Order. Served With House Made Warm Queso Cheese And Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Kids Pretzel
|$8.00
with fries, carrots, and ranch
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$11.00
spicy mustard, beer cheese
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$9.00
Served with Gouda cheese sauce
FoodSmith
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Pretzel Bites
|$11.00
|Beer Pretzel Bites
|$11.00
Hand rolled baked soft pretzel bites, charred jalapeño and green onion beer cheese dip
|Salmon & Pretzel Bagel Sandwich
|$17.00
Hot-smoked maple & bourbon salmon pastrami, shaved red onions, whipped dill mascarpone, capers and arugula
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$7.49
Hand Twisted, Salted & Baked To Order. Served With House Made Warm Queso Cheese And Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union 32 Craft House
2864 Hwy 55, Eagan
|Pretzel Bites
|$11.00
Prop & Peller Bavarian pretzel bites served with U32 cheese sauce.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Pretzels
|$7.99
St. Paul Tap
825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul
|Pretzels
|$9.99
Two 7oz. Pretzels Served With House-Made Warm Queso & Honey Spiked Mustard.
Can Can Wonderland
755 Prior Ave N. Suite 004, Saint Paul
|Pretzel Bites with Cheese
|$5.00
Warm soft pretzel bites served with a cheese dipping sauce. Delicious and easy to share!
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
949 W 7th St, Saint Paul
|Pretzel with cheese
|$5.99
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.00
Pretzel Bites! Best Game time snack along with our wings.. Your choice of Nacho cheese or Season Sour Cream dip.
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park
|Giant Pickle Pretzel
|$15.00
3 lb. Pretzel spiced with pickle seasoning and served with cream cheese pickle dip.
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Pickle Pretzel
|$15.00
3 lb. Pretzel spiced with pickle seasoning and served with cream cheese pickle dip.