Pretzels in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve pretzels

Bavarian Pretzel image

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzel$7.49
Hand Twisted, Salted & Baked To Order. Served With House Made Warm Queso Cheese And Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Pretzel$8.00
with fries, carrots, and ranch
Bavarian Pretzels$11.00
spicy mustard, beer cheese
More about Groveland Tap
Bavarian Pretzels image

 

High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzels$9.00
Served with Gouda cheese sauce
More about High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
Item pic

 

FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$11.00
Beer Pretzel Bites$11.00
Hand rolled baked soft pretzel bites, charred jalapeño and green onion beer cheese dip
Salmon & Pretzel Bagel Sandwich$17.00
Hot-smoked maple & bourbon salmon pastrami, shaved red onions, whipped dill mascarpone, capers and arugula
More about FoodSmith
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzel$7.49
Hand Twisted, Salted & Baked To Order. Served With House Made Warm Queso Cheese And Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
The Pillbox Tavern image

 

The Pillbox Tavern

400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel$8.00
More about The Pillbox Tavern
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union 32 Craft House

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$11.00
Prop & Peller Bavarian pretzel bites served with U32 cheese sauce.
More about Union 32 Craft House
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels$7.99
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Pretzels image

 

St. Paul Tap

825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzels$9.99
Two 7oz. Pretzels Served With House-Made Warm Queso & Honey Spiked Mustard.
More about St. Paul Tap
Pretzel Bites with Cheese image

 

Can Can Wonderland

755 Prior Ave N. Suite 004, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Bites with Cheese$5.00
Warm soft pretzel bites served with a cheese dipping sauce. Delicious and easy to share!
(actual product may vary. picture shown are for illustration purpose only)
More about Can Can Wonderland
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill image

 

Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill

949 W 7th St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel with cheese$5.99
More about Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Pretzel Bites! Best Game time snack along with our wings.. Your choice of Nacho cheese or Season Sour Cream dip.
More about The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park

5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Giant Pickle Pretzel$15.00
3 lb. Pretzel spiced with pickle seasoning and served with cream cheese pickle dip.
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pickle Pretzel$15.00
3 lb. Pretzel spiced with pickle seasoning and served with cream cheese pickle dip.
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
The Gnome Craft Pub image

 

The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
Takeout
GIANT PRETZEL$22.00
More about The Gnome Craft Pub
Manitou Grill & Event Center image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
K Pretzel Dog & Fries$8.00
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

Map

Map

