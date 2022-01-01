Tiramisu in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about DeGidio‘s Restaurant
DeGidio‘s Restaurant
425 7th Street West, Saint Paul
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
Layers of espresso drenched sponge cake, mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview
|Tiramisu (Italy's favorite dessert)
|$4.49
An elegant delicacy made from Mascarpone, sponge cake ladyfingers, espresso, and cocoa. made in Italy by Bindi