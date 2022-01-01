Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve tiramisu

DeGidio‘s Restaurant

425 7th Street West, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$9.00
Layers of espresso drenched sponge cake, mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder
More about DeGidio‘s Restaurant
Baldamar

1642 County Rd B2 W., Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$16.00
More about Baldamar
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu (Italy's favorite dessert)$4.49
An elegant delicacy made from Mascarpone, sponge cake ladyfingers, espresso, and cocoa. made in Italy by Bindi
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
due focaccerie (doo-eh)

475 Fairview Ave S, St Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TIRAMISU$5.00
Creamy custard and coffee infused Italian dessert with soaked ladyfingers and cocoa.
More about due focaccerie (doo-eh)

