Stew in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

5 W 7th Place, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Stew$6.24
Homemade red tomato sauce with eggplant, onions, zucchini, carrots, fresh garlic, carrot, and African spices.
Large Veggie Stew$8.24
Homemade red tomato sauce with eggplant, onions, zucchini, carrots, fresh garlic, carrot, and African spices.
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Stew$13.00
A pub favourite, a blend of choice steak, potoates, onion, carrots & rutabaga in a light beef gravy
Irish Stew$13.00
A pub favourite, a blend of choice steak, potoates, onion, carrots & rutabaga in a light beef gravy
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Irish Stew$16.00
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

