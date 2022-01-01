Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve tortas

Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview

Grandma's Lemon Pie (Torta Della Nonna)$4.99
Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of short crust pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds, and powdered sugar. made by Bindi in Italy
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta Mexico (Online)$11.99
Telera roll, toasted on griddle, spread with beans, cheese, cecina (thin, salt cured beef), mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato, served with a side of rice and beans.
More about El Burrito Mercado
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tapatia

2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta La Playita$13.00
Locally fresh baked Birote bread, carnitas, grilled onions, sour cream, tomatoes, jalapeños and honey mustard
Torta Hawaiana$13.00
Locally fresh baked telera roll, refried pinto beans, applewood ham, melted cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, and chipotle mayo.
Torta Milanesa$15.00
Thinly sliced breaded steak, melted cheese, refried pinto beans, topped with lettuce tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and jalapeños.
More about La Tapatia
due focaccerie (doo-eh)

475 Fairview Ave S, St Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CANNOLI TORTA (SLICE)$3.50
(LIMITED) (SLICE) Cannoli inspired crumb cake with ricotta, pistachios, chocolate chips and orange zest
FRUTTA TORTA (SLICE)$3.50
(LIMITED) (SLICE) House-made butter cake, topped with fresh figs, meant to grab and go!
More about due focaccerie (doo-eh)

