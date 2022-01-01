Tortas in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve tortas
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview
|Grandma's Lemon Pie (Torta Della Nonna)
|$4.99
Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of short crust pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds, and powdered sugar. made by Bindi in Italy
More about El Burrito Mercado
El Burrito Mercado
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul
|Torta Mexico (Online)
|$11.99
Telera roll, toasted on griddle, spread with beans, cheese, cecina (thin, salt cured beef), mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato, served with a side of rice and beans.
More about La Tapatia
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tapatia
2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville
|Torta La Playita
|$13.00
Locally fresh baked Birote bread, carnitas, grilled onions, sour cream, tomatoes, jalapeños and honey mustard
|Torta Hawaiana
|$13.00
Locally fresh baked telera roll, refried pinto beans, applewood ham, melted cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, and chipotle mayo.
|Torta Milanesa
|$15.00
Thinly sliced breaded steak, melted cheese, refried pinto beans, topped with lettuce tomatoes, onions, sour cream, and jalapeños.
More about due focaccerie (doo-eh)
due focaccerie (doo-eh)
475 Fairview Ave S, St Paul
|CANNOLI TORTA (SLICE)
|$3.50
(LIMITED) (SLICE) Cannoli inspired crumb cake with ricotta, pistachios, chocolate chips and orange zest
|FRUTTA TORTA (SLICE)
|$3.50
(LIMITED) (SLICE) House-made butter cake, topped with fresh figs, meant to grab and go!