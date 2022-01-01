Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve pad thai

#58 Pad Thai image

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#58 Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg & bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts & green onions. The national dish of Thailand! Gluten-Free.
#58b Summer Pad Thai
Made without egg & less oil. Topped with cilantro and peanuts. Gluten-Free.
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$13.00
More about Coconut Thai
Tongue in Cheek image

 

Tongue in Cheek

989 Payne Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zucchini Pad Thai Salad$11.50
(Gluten Free, Vegan) Mango, cashew, pickles, cilantro
More about Tongue in Cheek
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken pad thai$14.95
chicken breast, rice noodles, egg, pea pods, red pepper, carrots, cilantro w/ crushed peanuts & bean sprouts
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Siam Thai Asian Cuisine image

 

Siam Thai Asian Cuisine

3547 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai Noodles
Chicken Pad Thai$12.00
More about Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Bangkok Thai Deli

333 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#7 - Pad-Thai
Rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, green onion, grounded PEANUT.
More about Bangkok Thai Deli

