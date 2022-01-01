Pad thai in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Sawatdee Saint Paul
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul
|#58 Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg & bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts & green onions. The national dish of Thailand! Gluten-Free.
|#58b Summer Pad Thai
Made without egg & less oil. Topped with cilantro and peanuts. Gluten-Free.
More about Tongue in Cheek
Tongue in Cheek
989 Payne Ave, Saint Paul
|Zucchini Pad Thai Salad
|$11.50
(Gluten Free, Vegan) Mango, cashew, pickles, cilantro
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|chicken pad thai
|$14.95
chicken breast, rice noodles, egg, pea pods, red pepper, carrots, cilantro w/ crushed peanuts & bean sprouts
More about Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
3547 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills
|Pad Thai Noodles
|Chicken Pad Thai
|$12.00