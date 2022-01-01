Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve tostadas

Item pic

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada Stacker$13.99
Three tostadas layered between refried beans, your choice of seasoned grilled pork, braised shredded chicken or Birria-style shredded beef, and melted queso blanco. Garnished with fresh Haas avocado and pico de gallo.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean and Beef Tostada$3.19
refried beans, ground beef, letuce and cheese on a flat crisp corn tortilla
Bean Tostada$2.65
refried beans, letttuce and cheese on a flat crisp corn tortilla
More about Taco House
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada Stacker$13.99
Three tostadas layered between refried beans, your choice of seasoned grilled pork, braised shredded chicken or Birria-style shredded beef, and melted queso blanco. Garnished with fresh Haas avocado and pico de gallo.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Tostadas image

 

Adam's Soul To Go

1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostadas$15.00
More about Adam's Soul To Go
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada Stacker$13.99
Three tostadas layered between refried beans, your choice of seasoned grilled pork, braised shredded chicken or Birria-style shredded beef, and melted queso blanco. Garnished with fresh Haas avocado and pico de gallo.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostadas Con Tinga De Pollo$13.99
Two flat crisp corn tortillas topped with refried beans, seasoned chicken, shredded lettuce, queso fresco,
sour cream and sliced avocado.
S* Tinga Tostada$4.00
A refried bean and tinga de pollo tostada with queso fresco, crema, lettuce and avocado.
S*Chorizo Tostada$4.00
A refried bean and chorizo tostada with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
The Pillbox Tavern image

 

The Pillbox Tavern

400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostada$10.00
Crispy corn tortilla, lettuce, pickled chili+onion, crema, cotija, cilantro. Choose from chicken Tinga or beef barbacoa
More about The Pillbox Tavern
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostadas$10.99
Two flat corn tortilla shells layered with refried beans and your choice of meat. Topped with shredded jack cheese, pico de gallo, black olives, and green onions.
More about La Casita
La Tapatia image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tapatia

2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tostadas$7.00
Two homemade fried tortillas, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado slices, cotija, and crema
More about La Tapatia

