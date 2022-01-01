Tostadas in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve tostadas
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Tostada Stacker
|$13.99
Three tostadas layered between refried beans, your choice of seasoned grilled pork, braised shredded chicken or Birria-style shredded beef, and melted queso blanco. Garnished with fresh Haas avocado and pico de gallo.
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Bean and Beef Tostada
|$3.19
refried beans, ground beef, letuce and cheese on a flat crisp corn tortilla
|Bean Tostada
|$2.65
refried beans, letttuce and cheese on a flat crisp corn tortilla
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
|Tostada Stacker
|$13.99
Three tostadas layered between refried beans, your choice of seasoned grilled pork, braised shredded chicken or Birria-style shredded beef, and melted queso blanco. Garnished with fresh Haas avocado and pico de gallo.
Adam's Soul To Go
1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4, Roseville
|Tostadas
|$15.00
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
|Tostada Stacker
|$13.99
Three tostadas layered between refried beans, your choice of seasoned grilled pork, braised shredded chicken or Birria-style shredded beef, and melted queso blanco. Garnished with fresh Haas avocado and pico de gallo.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Tostadas Con Tinga De Pollo
|$13.99
Two flat crisp corn tortillas topped with refried beans, seasoned chicken, shredded lettuce, queso fresco,
sour cream and sliced avocado.
|S* Tinga Tostada
|$4.00
A refried bean and tinga de pollo tostada with queso fresco, crema, lettuce and avocado.
|S*Chorizo Tostada
|$4.00
A refried bean and chorizo tostada with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.
The Pillbox Tavern
400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul
|Tostada
|$10.00
Crispy corn tortilla, lettuce, pickled chili+onion, crema, cotija, cilantro. Choose from chicken Tinga or beef barbacoa
La Casita
1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville
|Tostadas
|$10.99
Two flat corn tortilla shells layered with refried beans and your choice of meat. Topped with shredded jack cheese, pico de gallo, black olives, and green onions.