Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU

Yoshi's Japanese Grill

516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili Chicken$7.99
A sweet chili sauce with tempura chicken, bell peppers, and onions. Served over rice and finished with avocado.
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Item pic

 

Yoshi's Japanese Grill

5692 South 900 E, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili Chicken$7.47
Yoshi's own sweet chili sauce over tempura chicken breast and fajita style veggies. Finished with avocado.
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Crispy Chili Garlic Fries image

 

Graffiti Bao @ HallPass

153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chili Garlic Fries$4.00
More about Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
Pork Chili Verde Skillet image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Chili Verde Skillet$11.49
home fried potatoes topped with cheddar cheese, two eggs, and smothered with housemade pork chili verde
Chili Verde - Side$2.79
#10 Chili Verde$12.99
tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, your choice of cheese and topped with housemade pork chili verde sauce and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
Item pic

 

Big Apple Pizzeria

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
18" Chili Cheese Dog Pizza$22.85
Employee's Choice Special
Sam's Chili Cheese Dog Pizza
Thin Crust Pizza Topped with Chili Sauce, Colby Jack Cheese, Red Onion and Sliced Hot Dog
9" Chili Cheese Dog Pizza$10.20
Employee's Choice Special
Sam's Chili Cheese Dog Pizza
Thin Crust Pizza Topped with Chili Sauce, Colby Jack Cheese, Red Onion and Sliced Hot Dog
More about Big Apple Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

722 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Duo$15.00
Tempura shrimp, escolar, tuna, crab, ginger, & cucumber
Chili Oil$0.50
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
Nohm image

TAPAS

Nohm

165 W 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Fried Cauliflower$14.00
Panko-Fried Cauliflower / Chili Sauce / Wok-Fried Veggies
More about Nohm
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine image

 

Coco Wok Thai Cuisine

1435 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
L7. Cashews nuts and chili jam$10.00
S7. Cashews nuts and chili jam$14.00
carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, chili jam, shallot and cashew nuts.
S1. Basil and chili$14.00
Carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, bamboo, garlic, chili and thai basil
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
Root'd Cafe image

 

Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Verde Cheese Fries$8.00
More about Root'd Cafe
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl$9.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Served with side of cornbread
Callender's Famous Chili-QRT$13.99
Ala cart (no bread)
More about Marie Callender's
Item pic

 

The Cotton Bottom Inn

2820 e 6200 s, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Basket of Chili Cheese Fries$11.00
Chili Cheese Fries$18.00
Basket of fries topped with Chili and Cheese
Skiers Chili$8.00
Bowl of Chili, ground beef and beans , topped with cheese and onions
More about The Cotton Bottom Inn
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

340 S Main St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (1039 reviews)
Takeout
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot
Item pic

 

Tamarind, LLC

120 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Oil$0.50
More about Tamarind, LLC
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

East Liberty Tap House

850 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 3.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Elk Chili$10.00
elk, pork, lime crema, jack cheese, scallion.
gluten free.
More about East Liberty Tap House
Consumer pic

 

Fat Fish - West Valley

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Duo$13.00
Tempura shrimp, escolar, tuna, crab, ginger, cucumber & chili oil
More about Fat Fish - West Valley
Item pic

 

Diversion

535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Pizza 16"$18.99
Chili, Mexican Cheese, Beef Crumbles, Diced tomato, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Topped With Sour Cream Drizzle
Chili Cheese Fries$6.29
Choice of Regular Fries, Sweet Fries, Or Mix, Topped with Mexican Cheese and Chili
Side Of Chili$1.50
4oz Side Of Chili
More about Diversion

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Muffins

Cucumber Salad

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Cheeseburgers

Pho

Maki

Clam Chowder

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston