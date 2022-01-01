Chili in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chili
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|Sweet Chili Chicken
|$7.99
A sweet chili sauce with tempura chicken, bell peppers, and onions. Served over rice and finished with avocado.
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
5692 South 900 E, Murray
|Sweet Chili Chicken
|$7.47
Yoshi's own sweet chili sauce over tempura chicken breast and fajita style veggies. Finished with avocado.
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Crispy Chili Garlic Fries
|$4.00
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Pork Chili Verde Skillet
|$11.49
home fried potatoes topped with cheddar cheese, two eggs, and smothered with housemade pork chili verde
|Chili Verde - Side
|$2.79
|#10 Chili Verde
|$12.99
tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, your choice of cheese and topped with housemade pork chili verde sauce and served with home fried potatoes and your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
Big Apple Pizzeria
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|18" Chili Cheese Dog Pizza
|$22.85
Employee's Choice Special
Sam's Chili Cheese Dog Pizza
Thin Crust Pizza Topped with Chili Sauce, Colby Jack Cheese, Red Onion and Sliced Hot Dog
|9" Chili Cheese Dog Pizza
|$10.20
Employee's Choice Special
Sam's Chili Cheese Dog Pizza
Thin Crust Pizza Topped with Chili Sauce, Colby Jack Cheese, Red Onion and Sliced Hot Dog
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Chili Duo
|$15.00
Tempura shrimp, escolar, tuna, crab, ginger, & cucumber
|Chili Oil
|$0.50
TAPAS
Nohm
165 W 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Chili Fried Cauliflower
|$14.00
Panko-Fried Cauliflower / Chili Sauce / Wok-Fried Veggies
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
1435 S State St, South Salt Lake
|L7. Cashews nuts and chili jam
|$10.00
|S7. Cashews nuts and chili jam
|$14.00
carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, garlic, chili jam, shallot and cashew nuts.
|S1. Basil and chili
|$14.00
Carrot, zucchini, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, bok choy, yellow onion, bamboo, garlic, chili and thai basil
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl
|$9.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Served with side of cornbread
|Callender's Famous Chili-QRT
|$13.99
Ala cart (no bread)
The Cotton Bottom Inn
2820 e 6200 s, Holladay
|Half Basket of Chili Cheese Fries
|$11.00
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$18.00
Basket of fries topped with Chili and Cheese
|Skiers Chili
|$8.00
Bowl of Chili, ground beef and beans , topped with cheese and onions
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
340 S Main St, Salt Lake City
|Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
HAMBURGERS
East Liberty Tap House
850 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Elk Chili
|$10.00
elk, pork, lime crema, jack cheese, scallion.
gluten free.
Fat Fish - West Valley
1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City
|Chili Duo
|$13.00
Tempura shrimp, escolar, tuna, crab, ginger, cucumber & chili oil
Diversion
535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City
|Chili Pizza 16"
|$18.99
Chili, Mexican Cheese, Beef Crumbles, Diced tomato, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Topped With Sour Cream Drizzle
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.29
Choice of Regular Fries, Sweet Fries, Or Mix, Topped with Mexican Cheese and Chili
|Side Of Chili
|$1.50
4oz Side Of Chili