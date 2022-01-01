Downtown restaurants you'll love

Must-try Downtown restaurants

Downtown image

 

Downtown

146 S Regent St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Coca Cola$2.00
Diet Coke$2.00
Dr. Pepper$2.00
More about Downtown
Pig & a Jelly Jar image

 

Pig & a Jelly Jar

401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken & Biscuits$10.00
Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2
Beignets$5.00
Our unique spin – fried dough, powdered sugar, served with blueberry lavender jam.
Ham Hash$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
More about Pig & a Jelly Jar
Carson Kitchen image

 

Carson Kitchen

241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Tacos$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
Crispy Chicken Skins$10.00
smoked honey
Killer Shrimp$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
More about Carson Kitchen
Este Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Este Pizzeria

156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$6.00
Knots of Fresh Baked Dough, Topped w/ Garlic & Oregano. Served w/ Side of House Made Marinara
BYO 14” Pizza$14.00
Create your own pizza from our list of toppings.
NY Combo$18.00
Classic Topping Combo! Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Fresh Mushroom.
More about Este Pizzeria
Colossal Lobster @ HallPass image

 

Colossal Lobster @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Drink$3.00
32 oz drink in a SkinnyFATS logo cup
Connecticut Lobster Roll$17.00
A fresh toasted bun filled with fresh hot buttery lobster. Served with a lemon wedge, topped with scallions.
Seashore Fries$3.00
thick cut fries tossed in sea salt & pepper
More about Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
Taqueria 27 image

 

Taqueria 27

149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Achiote Marinated Fried Chicken Breast$8.00
salsa crudo, avocado, chipotle crema, crumbled queso on corn tortillas.
Chips and Salsa$3.00
2 HOUSEMADE SALSAS with fresh cooked corn chips
Choice of
chipotle (mild), verde (med),T27 (spicy) and crudo (med).
P.B.L.T.A.$7.75
Pork belly that is house smoked, sliced and seared, lettuce, tomato, avocado and jalapeño aioli in T27 flour tortillas.
More about Taqueria 27
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass image

 

Graffiti Bao @ HallPass

153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Szechuan Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Hand-folded chicken dumplings steamed and served over bean sprout and pickled onion salad, topped w/our signature crispy chili garlic sauce
Braised Short Rib$8.00
Yuzu Salsa Verde, Pickled Red Onion & Carrots, Folded Bao
Teriyaki Rice Bowl$14.00
Choose from: Chicken, Steak, or Katsu. House teriyaki sauce, seasoned rice, roasted corn, pickled onions, baby mushrooms, tiny bok choy
More about Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Stuffed Jalapeños$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Crispy Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Ginger Street image

 

Ginger Street

324 S State Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$10.00
rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, cilantro, crushed peanuts, lime, chili flake -GF*^
vegan and vegatarian
Dan Dan Noodles$10.00
noodles, seasoned ground pork, crispy soy beans, bok choy, scallions, Sichuan peppercorn
Dry Fried Green Beans$6.00
green beans, garlic, hoisin, chili fried peanuts -V^
More about Ginger Street
Copper Common image

PIZZA • GRILL

Copper Common

111 E Broadway, #190, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mortadella Sandwich$13.00
Griddled hoagie roll, mortadella, whipped ricotta cheese, and relish (capers, green olives, garlic, lemon zest, salted chili, and parsley).
Smashed Potatoes$7.00
Brined, smashed, and deep fried potatoes served with salsa frita (piquillo pepper fry sauce).
Whipped Ricotta Tart$7.00
House tart shells filled with ricotta, cream, and mascarpone cheese. Served with amarena cherries, amarena syrup, and crushed salted marcona almonds.
More about Copper Common
Arempas image

 

Arempas

350 State Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shredded Beef Empanada$3.99
Ground Beef Empanada$3.99
Shredded Chicken Empanada$3.99
More about Arempas
Banner pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hamachi

488 e 100 s, saltlake city

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Playboy$13.95
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, tobiko, spicy mayo and sweet soy
California$6.50
crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Cobra Kai$13.95
yellowtail, cucumber, cilantro topped with albacore tuna, jalapeño aioli and sweet soy
More about Hamachi
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Liberty image

 

Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Liberty

439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sano$10.50
grilled chicken, honey jalapeño glaze, roasted sweet potato, corn, black beans, scallions, cotija, cilantro, fresh lime, house-made salsa, pulp hash
House Burger$9.00
sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, hummus, tomato, arugula, oat bun
Breakfast Bagel$7.50
turkey sausage, sharp cheddar, smashed avocado, cage-free egg on a whole wheat bagel
More about Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Liberty
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

260 South 200 West, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Insalata Grande$10.00
Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, pine nuts, cracked pepper, shave parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette
Margherita$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil
Prosciutto & Fig$17.00
Fig Marmalade, Prosciutto Crudo, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
The Daily Catering image

 

The Daily Catering

222 Main St, Ste 140, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch for up to 15 Persons$165.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
Lunch for up to 10 Persons$110.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
Lunch for up to 20 Persons$220.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
More about The Daily Catering
Nohm image

TAPAS

Nohm

165 W 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Otsukuri Mori$29.50
10-12 Slices of Raw Fish (5 kinds) / Wasabi / Pickles Ginger / House Blended Soy Sauce
Spicy Rice Cake$15.50
Rice Cake / Fish Cake / Ramen Noodle / Flat Dumpling / Soft-Boiled Egg
Bossam$21.50
More about Nohm
Codspeed @ HallPass image

 

Codspeed @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tackle Box$30.00
Feed up to 4 people!
12x Fish
2x Tots
2x Fries
6x Tartar sauce
Garlic Parm Tots$3.00
tossed in garlic & parmesan
3 Piece$9.00
3 beer-battered fresh pieces of cod w/tartar sauce
More about Codspeed @ HallPass
Martine image

 

Martine

22 E 100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Chicken$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast served on top of a bed of greens with jicama, avocado, pepitas, black bean salsa, blue corn tortilla strips and an ancho chilie vinaigrette.
Caesar$13.00
Baked chicken with red bell peppers and on top of romaine lettuce with polenta, nicoise olives, parmesan, and house made caesar dressing.
Parmesan Truffle Fries$6.00
Super crispy truffle fries topped with parmesan and served with fry sauce.
More about Martine
Gourmandise image

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black & White Mousse Cake 9"$49.90
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Mixed Fruit Tarte 9"$49.90
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Add Individual Candle$0.25
Tall white and rose gold striped candle.
More about Gourmandise
Chedda Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Chedda Burger

190 S 400 W #59, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (2384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chedda Tots$3.29
Homemade, chedda infused, tater tots served with a side or our CB sauce
Gluten-free
Home Style Fries$2.99
Skin on fries
GF
Mother Hen$6.99
Beef Patty, Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Arugula, Sriracha Mayo, Served on a regular bun
More about Chedda Burger
Blaze of Thunder @ HallPass image

 

Blaze of Thunder @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cajun Fries$3.00
thick cut fries, tossed in cajun & signature blaze spice
Ranch$0.50
the dip and dressing that needs no introduction. house made.
Tenders$10.00
4 jumbo juicy tenders, white bread, pickles.
More about Blaze of Thunder @ HallPass
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

340 S Main St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (1039 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
Loaded Baked Potato SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
Cheese for 2$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
More about The Melting Pot
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Gallivan image

 

Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Gallivan

Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Uma$10.50
orange ginger cod, roasted carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, kale, scallions, tamari, sesame seeds, cilantro, sweet chili-ginger sauce, quinoa
Tropic Thunder$6.75
mango, strawberry, pineapple, banana, OJ, coconut water
By the Roots$8.50
roasted veggies (beets, sweet potato, & carrots), spinach, arugula, red onion, walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sour apple, pear, fig vinaigrette, honey balsamic reduction
More about Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Gallivan
FreshFin image

 

FreshFin

157 S. Regent St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Zen Bowl
Avocado, Shiitake Mushroom, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Classic Sauce, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)
Kalua Pork
Slow-Cooked Pork, Pineapple, Daikon Radish, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Carrots and Onion, Cilantro Lime, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Rainbow Bowl
Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Pineapple, Cilantro, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Seaweed Salad, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Classic, Sriracha Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about FreshFin
Zest Kitchen & Bar image

 

Zest Kitchen & Bar

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
zesty nachos$13.00
house cheese made from potatoes, onions, mushrooms, spicy seasoned walnuts and cashew ginger sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapenos
superfood protein salad *35 grams protein!$14.00
lovely local green mix! cabbage, carrots, turnips, broccolini, quinoa, pepitas, pickled beets, hemp hearts, golden raisins, avocado, curry avocado dressing
brussels sprouts$10.00
sauteed in a spicy tomato-almond masala sauce, garnished with local tomatoes and sesame seeds.
More about Zest Kitchen & Bar
Alibi image

 

Alibi

369 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hibiscus Gimlet$12.00
Pomegranate and rosemary syrup with fresh squeezed lime juice make up this classic variation. Mixing instructions included.
House Paloma
Our famous House Paloma blend with fresh grapefruit and fresh lime juice. Grapefruit Jarrito's and Spicy Salt Mix included!
Harvest Punch$12.00
Fresh Apple Juice, Cinnamon syrup, fresh ginger juice and bitters make up this holiday cocktail. Mixing instructions included.
More about Alibi
The Daily image

 

The Daily

222 Main St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$7.00
House griddled bread, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan crisps.
Add a cup of tomato soup for $3
Avocado Toast$6.00
Avocado smash, griddled house bread, cottage cheese, pepitas
Cobb Salad$13.00
Greens, chicken, egg, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, creamy cottage cheese dressing
More about The Daily
Good Grammar image

 

Good Grammar

69 E Gallivan Ave, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Good Grammar
Waffadopolis image

 

Waffadopolis

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Waffadopolis
The Rose Estb. image

 

The Rose Estb.

235 S 400 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Rose Estb.

