Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown
146 S Regent St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Coca Cola
|$2.00
|Diet Coke
|$2.00
|Dr. Pepper
|$2.00
Pig & a Jelly Jar
401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken & Biscuits
|$10.00
Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2
|Beignets
|$5.00
Our unique spin – fried dough, powdered sugar, served with blueberry lavender jam.
|Ham Hash
|$11.50
Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.
Carson Kitchen
241 West 200 South Suite 150, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Gyro Tacos
|$12.00
lamb, tzatziki, feta, tomato
|Crispy Chicken Skins
|$10.00
smoked honey
|Killer Shrimp
|$13.00
rocoto & aji amarillo pepper cream
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Este Pizzeria
156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$6.00
Knots of Fresh Baked Dough, Topped w/ Garlic & Oregano. Served w/ Side of House Made Marinara
|BYO 14” Pizza
|$14.00
Create your own pizza from our list of toppings.
|NY Combo
|$18.00
Classic Topping Combo! Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Fresh Mushroom.
Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Large Drink
|$3.00
32 oz drink in a SkinnyFATS logo cup
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$17.00
A fresh toasted bun filled with fresh hot buttery lobster. Served with a lemon wedge, topped with scallions.
|Seashore Fries
|$3.00
thick cut fries tossed in sea salt & pepper
Taqueria 27
149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Achiote Marinated Fried Chicken Breast
|$8.00
salsa crudo, avocado, chipotle crema, crumbled queso on corn tortillas.
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.00
2 HOUSEMADE SALSAS with fresh cooked corn chips
Choice of
chipotle (mild), verde (med),T27 (spicy) and crudo (med).
|P.B.L.T.A.
|$7.75
Pork belly that is house smoked, sliced and seared, lettuce, tomato, avocado and jalapeño aioli in T27 flour tortillas.
Graffiti Bao @ HallPass
153 S Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Szechuan Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00
Hand-folded chicken dumplings steamed and served over bean sprout and pickled onion salad, topped w/our signature crispy chili garlic sauce
|Braised Short Rib
|$8.00
Yuzu Salsa Verde, Pickled Red Onion & Carrots, Folded Bao
|Teriyaki Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Choose from: Chicken, Steak, or Katsu. House teriyaki sauce, seasoned rice, roasted corn, pickled onions, baby mushrooms, tiny bok choy
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
|Stuffed Jalapeños
|$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
|Crispy Firecracker Shrimp
|$14.00
Firecracker shrimp fried crisp and tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, served with ranch dressing and a lime squeeze.
Ginger Street
324 S State Street, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$10.00
rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, cilantro, crushed peanuts, lime, chili flake -GF*^
vegan and vegatarian
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$10.00
noodles, seasoned ground pork, crispy soy beans, bok choy, scallions, Sichuan peppercorn
|Dry Fried Green Beans
|$6.00
green beans, garlic, hoisin, chili fried peanuts -V^
PIZZA • GRILL
Copper Common
111 E Broadway, #190, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Mortadella Sandwich
|$13.00
Griddled hoagie roll, mortadella, whipped ricotta cheese, and relish (capers, green olives, garlic, lemon zest, salted chili, and parsley).
|Smashed Potatoes
|$7.00
Brined, smashed, and deep fried potatoes served with salsa frita (piquillo pepper fry sauce).
|Whipped Ricotta Tart
|$7.00
House tart shells filled with ricotta, cream, and mascarpone cheese. Served with amarena cherries, amarena syrup, and crushed salted marcona almonds.
Arempas
350 State Street, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Shredded Beef Empanada
|$3.99
|Ground Beef Empanada
|$3.99
|Shredded Chicken Empanada
|$3.99
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hamachi
488 e 100 s, saltlake city
|Popular items
|Playboy
|$13.95
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, tobiko, spicy mayo and sweet soy
|California
|$6.50
crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
|Cobra Kai
|$13.95
yellowtail, cucumber, cilantro topped with albacore tuna, jalapeño aioli and sweet soy
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Liberty
439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Sano
|$10.50
grilled chicken, honey jalapeño glaze, roasted sweet potato, corn, black beans, scallions, cotija, cilantro, fresh lime, house-made salsa, pulp hash
|House Burger
|$9.00
sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, hummus, tomato, arugula, oat bun
|Breakfast Bagel
|$7.50
turkey sausage, sharp cheddar, smashed avocado, cage-free egg on a whole wheat bagel
PIZZA
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
260 South 200 West, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Insalata Grande
|$10.00
Mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, mushrooms, pine nuts, cracked pepper, shave parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette
|Margherita
|$7.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Oil
|Prosciutto & Fig
|$17.00
Fig Marmalade, Prosciutto Crudo, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio
The Daily Catering
222 Main St, Ste 140, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Lunch for up to 15 Persons
|$165.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
|Lunch for up to 10 Persons
|$110.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
|Lunch for up to 20 Persons
|$220.00
Sandwich pack includes:
- chicken salad on white bread
- chicken pesto on house bun
- cold cut with mozzarella on house bun
- blt on white bread
- broccoli sandwich on house bun (vegetarian)
TAPAS
Nohm
165 W 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Otsukuri Mori
|$29.50
10-12 Slices of Raw Fish (5 kinds) / Wasabi / Pickles Ginger / House Blended Soy Sauce
|Spicy Rice Cake
|$15.50
Rice Cake / Fish Cake / Ramen Noodle / Flat Dumpling / Soft-Boiled Egg
|Bossam
|$21.50
Codspeed @ HallPass
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Tackle Box
|$30.00
Feed up to 4 people!
12x Fish
2x Tots
2x Fries
6x Tartar sauce
|Garlic Parm Tots
|$3.00
tossed in garlic & parmesan
|3 Piece
|$9.00
3 beer-battered fresh pieces of cod w/tartar sauce
Martine
22 E 100 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Southwest Chicken
|$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast served on top of a bed of greens with jicama, avocado, pepitas, black bean salsa, blue corn tortilla strips and an ancho chilie vinaigrette.
|Caesar
|$13.00
Baked chicken with red bell peppers and on top of romaine lettuce with polenta, nicoise olives, parmesan, and house made caesar dressing.
|Parmesan Truffle Fries
|$6.00
Super crispy truffle fries topped with parmesan and served with fry sauce.
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Black & White Mousse Cake 9"
|$49.90
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Mixed Fruit Tarte 9"
|$49.90
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Add Individual Candle
|$0.25
Tall white and rose gold striped candle.
HAMBURGERS
Chedda Burger
190 S 400 W #59, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Chedda Tots
|$3.29
Homemade, chedda infused, tater tots served with a side or our CB sauce
Gluten-free
|Home Style Fries
|$2.99
Skin on fries
GF
|Mother Hen
|$6.99
Beef Patty, Over Easy Egg, Bacon, Arugula, Sriracha Mayo, Served on a regular bun
Blaze of Thunder @ HallPass
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Cajun Fries
|$3.00
thick cut fries, tossed in cajun & signature blaze spice
|Ranch
|$0.50
the dip and dressing that needs no introduction. house made.
|Tenders
|$10.00
4 jumbo juicy tenders, white bread, pickles.
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
340 S Main St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|California
|$5.95
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
(125 cal)
|Loaded Baked Potato SM
|$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
|Cheese for 2
|$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
Pulp Lifestyle Kitchen - Gallivan
Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Uma
|$10.50
orange ginger cod, roasted carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, spinach, kale, scallions, tamari, sesame seeds, cilantro, sweet chili-ginger sauce, quinoa
|Tropic Thunder
|$6.75
mango, strawberry, pineapple, banana, OJ, coconut water
|By the Roots
|$8.50
roasted veggies (beets, sweet potato, & carrots), spinach, arugula, red onion, walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, sour apple, pear, fig vinaigrette, honey balsamic reduction
FreshFin
157 S. Regent St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Zen Bowl
Avocado, Shiitake Mushroom, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Classic Sauce, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed (Vegan)
|Kalua Pork
Slow-Cooked Pork, Pineapple, Daikon Radish, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Carrots and Onion, Cilantro Lime, Sriracha Aioli, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
|Rainbow Bowl
Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Pineapple, Cilantro, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Seaweed Salad, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Classic, Sriracha Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Zest Kitchen & Bar
275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|zesty nachos
|$13.00
house cheese made from potatoes, onions, mushrooms, spicy seasoned walnuts and cashew ginger sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapenos
|superfood protein salad *35 grams protein!
|$14.00
lovely local green mix! cabbage, carrots, turnips, broccolini, quinoa, pepitas, pickled beets, hemp hearts, golden raisins, avocado, curry avocado dressing
|brussels sprouts
|$10.00
sauteed in a spicy tomato-almond masala sauce, garnished with local tomatoes and sesame seeds.
Alibi
369 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Hibiscus Gimlet
|$12.00
Pomegranate and rosemary syrup with fresh squeezed lime juice make up this classic variation. Mixing instructions included.
|House Paloma
Our famous House Paloma blend with fresh grapefruit and fresh lime juice. Grapefruit Jarrito's and Spicy Salt Mix included!
|Harvest Punch
|$12.00
Fresh Apple Juice, Cinnamon syrup, fresh ginger juice and bitters make up this holiday cocktail. Mixing instructions included.
The Daily
222 Main St, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.00
House griddled bread, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan crisps.
Add a cup of tomato soup for $3
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
Avocado smash, griddled house bread, cottage cheese, pepitas
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Greens, chicken, egg, tomatoes, scallions, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, creamy cottage cheese dressing