Sashimi in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve sashimi
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Tong’s Thai Restaurant
1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio
|Sashimi Dinner
|$25.00
16 Pieces All Fish
|Sashimi Zensai
|$13.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Sushi Zushi - Downtown
203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio
|SASHIMI SAMPLER
|$17.00
Assortment of sashimi: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and octopus.
|SASHIMI SAMPLER THIN SLICED
|$19.00
Assortment of sashimi: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and octopus.
|SALMON SASHIMI
|$10.50
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio
|SALMON SASHIMI
|$10.50
|SM SAL SASHIMI
|$10.00
|SASHIMI SALAD
|$15.00
Spring mix with tuna, salmon and yellowtail sashimi served with a spicy and savory dressing.
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
999 E Basse, San Antonio
|SALMON SASHIMI
|$10.50
|SM SAL SASHIMI
|$10.00
|SASHIMI SALAD
|$15.00
Spring mix with tuna, salmon and yellowtail sashimi served with a spicy and savory dressing.
More about Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio
|SALMON SASHIMI
|$10.50
|SM SAL SASHIMI
|$10.00
|SASHIMI SALAD
|$15.00
Spring mix with tuna, salmon and yellowtail sashimi served with a spicy and savory dressing.