Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

 

Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sashimi Dinner$25.00
16 Pieces All Fish
Sashimi Zensai$13.00
More about Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Downtown

203 S St Mary's St #170, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SASHIMI SAMPLER$17.00
Assortment of sashimi: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and octopus.
SASHIMI SAMPLER THIN SLICED$19.00
Assortment of sashimi: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail and octopus.
SALMON SASHIMI$10.50
More about Sushi Zushi - Downtown
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak

18720 Stone Oak @ 1604, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON SASHIMI$10.50
SM SAL SASHIMI$10.00
SASHIMI SALAD$15.00
Spring mix with tuna, salmon and yellowtail sashimi served with a spicy and savory dressing.
More about Sushi Zushi - Stone Oak
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights

999 E Basse, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON SASHIMI$10.50
SM SAL SASHIMI$10.00
SASHIMI SALAD$15.00
Spring mix with tuna, salmon and yellowtail sashimi served with a spicy and savory dressing.
More about Sushi Zushi - Lincoln Heights
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Colonnade

I-10 @ Wurzbach, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON SASHIMI$10.50
SM SAL SASHIMI$10.00
SASHIMI SALAD$15.00
Spring mix with tuna, salmon and yellowtail sashimi served with a spicy and savory dressing.
More about Sushi Zushi - Colonnade
Item pic

SUSHI

Botika

303 Pearl Pkwy #111, San Antonio

Avg 4.2 (2703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sashimi 6 Pieces$18.00
More about Botika

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Steak Tacos

Gyro Wraps

Gorditas

Hot Chocolate

Tuna Salad

Caesar Salad

Gyoza

Paninis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston