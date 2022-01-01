Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in San Antonio

San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Kitchen+Bar - Teller's - Drury Plaza #130

105 South Saint Mary's Street, San Antonio

Spinach + Artichoke Dip$8.25
Served with tortilla chips
More about Kitchen+Bar - Teller's - Drury Plaza #130
Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104

18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104, San Antonio

ARTICHOKE SPINACH DIP$9.49
A blend of cheese, spinach, artichoke hearts, topped with Roma tomatoes, baked in our brick oven and served with Italian flat bread.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - San Antonio - 18030 San Pedro Ave Ste 104
PIZZA • BBQ

Two Bros BBQ Market

12656 West Ave, San Antonio

Avg 5 (1 review)
Spinach Artichoke Bro Dip & Chips$9.00
Smoky Spinach Artichoke Dip and Tortilla Chips dusted with our famous "Bro Rub."
More about Two Bros BBQ Market

