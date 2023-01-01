Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Broccoli cheddar soup in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve broccoli cheddar soup

Main pic

 

MORENA PROVISIONS

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
broccoli cheddar soup, gf, veg$9.00
More about MORENA PROVISIONS
Consumer pic

 

Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe

5887 Copley Drive, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Broccoli-Cheddar Soup$0.00
Broccoli Florets, Roasted Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese
More about Higher Grounds Coffee + Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Diego

Crab Meat Fried Rice

Macarons

Flan

Green Beans

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Garlic Parmesan

Prosciutto

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Diego to explore

Pacific Beach

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

North Park

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Kearny Mesa

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Gaslamp

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hillcrest

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Point Loma

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Carmel Valley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Diego to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Chula Vista

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

National City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

La Mesa

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lemon Grove

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spring Valley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bonita

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (701 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston