Cuban sandwiches in San Diego

Go
San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole - The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
CUBAN SANDWICH$16.00
Roasted pork, sliced black forest ham, mustard, pickle, and swiss cheese
Served with fries or upgrade to ROAR fries! +$2.5
More about The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole - The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
Medianoche Cuban Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

MishMash

1805 Newton Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Medianoche Cuban Sandwich$15.00
Slow braised pork shoulder marinated in mojo, sliced ham, pickles, swiss cheese & mustard on house baked sweet Cuban bread. Served with tostones!!
More about MishMash
Item pic

 

Park Commons

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$13.45
Carnitas, Ham, Dill Pickles, Dijon, and Swiss on Telera Bread
Cuban Sandwich COMBO$16.45
Carnitas, Ham, Dill Pickles, Dijon, and Swiss on Telera Bread
More about Park Commons
Item pic

 

Ballast Point HQ- Miramar - 9045 Carroll Way

9045 Carroll Way, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cuban Sandwich$18.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard aioli on Telera bread
More about Ballast Point HQ- Miramar - 9045 Carroll Way

