Cuban sandwiches in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|CUBAN SANDWICH
|$16.00
Roasted pork, sliced black forest ham, mustard, pickle, and swiss cheese
Served with fries or upgrade to ROAR fries! +$2.5
MishMash
1805 Newton Ave, San Diego
|Medianoche Cuban Sandwich
|$15.00
Slow braised pork shoulder marinated in mojo, sliced ham, pickles, swiss cheese & mustard on house baked sweet Cuban bread. Served with tostones!!
Park Commons
9645 Scranton Road, San Diego
|Cuban Sandwich
|$13.45
Carnitas, Ham, Dill Pickles, Dijon, and Swiss on Telera Bread
|Cuban Sandwich COMBO
|$16.45
Carnitas, Ham, Dill Pickles, Dijon, and Swiss on Telera Bread