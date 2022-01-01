Beef soup in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve beef soup
Glass Box
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup
|$26.00
NOODLE SOUP TOPPED WITH 24 HOURS BRAISED BEEF
Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego - 4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|金汤肥牛🌶️Golden Soup Beef (medium)
|$21.75
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saffron Thai - San Diego
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Noodle Soup (Beef)
|$15.00
Thin or wide rice noodles, mustard greens, bean sprouts, Chinese celery, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, salted turnip, fresh cilantro. Choice of vegetarian or chicken broth. GF option available
|Tomm Yam Noodle Soup (Beef)
|$16.00
Thin or wide rice noodles, mustard greens, bean sprouts, Chinese celery, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, salted turnip, crushed peanuts, vinegar, cilantro, chili paste. Choice of vegetarian or chicken broth. GF option available, Spicy
KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)
12841 El Camino Real, San Diego
|BRAISED BEEF NOODLE SOUP
|$18.95
This popular Thai street soup will warm your soul!! Made the traditional way with tender braised beef, savory five spices broth, beansprout, bok Choy, celery and rice vermicelli noodles top with fried garlic & farm fresh cilantro**comes peppery spice**