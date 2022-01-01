Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve beef soup

Item pic

 

Glass Box

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup$26.00
NOODLE SOUP TOPPED WITH 24 HOURS BRAISED BEEF
More about Glass Box
Main pic

 

Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego - 4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
金汤肥牛🌶️Golden Soup Beef (medium)$21.75
More about Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego - 4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
Saffron Thai image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai - San Diego

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Noodle Soup (Beef)$15.00
Thin or wide rice noodles, mustard greens, bean sprouts, Chinese celery, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, salted turnip, fresh cilantro. Choice of vegetarian or chicken broth. GF option available
Tomm Yam Noodle Soup (Beef)$16.00
Thin or wide rice noodles, mustard greens, bean sprouts, Chinese celery, crispy garlic, crispy shallots, salted turnip, crushed peanuts, vinegar, cilantro, chili paste. Choice of vegetarian or chicken broth. GF option available, Spicy
More about Saffron Thai - San Diego
Item pic

 

KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

12841 El Camino Real, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRAISED BEEF NOODLE SOUP$18.95
This popular Thai street soup will warm your soul!! Made the traditional way with tender braised beef, savory five spices broth, beansprout, bok Choy, celery and rice vermicelli noodles top with fried garlic & farm fresh cilantro**comes peppery spice**
More about KIIN EXTRAORDINARY THAI (At Sky Deck)

