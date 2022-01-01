Hot and sour soup in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve hot and sour soup
The Asian Bistro - 414 University Ave
414 University Ave, San Diego
|(SM) HOT & SOUR SOUP
|$6.00
CHINESE HOT AND SOUR SOUP WITH EGG,BAMBOO SHOOTS, TOFU, SPRING ONIONS AND A SIDE OF CRISPY FRIED WONTON STRIPS
VEG
|(LG) HOT & SOUR SOUP
|$10.00
VEG
VEG
Uncle Chai PB - 4508 Cass St, Suite B
4508 Cass St, Suite B, San Diego
|18. Tom Yum (Hot & Sour soup)
|$5.50
The most popular hot and sour soup with mushroom, lemongrass, tomato, lime leaves, cilantro.
Purplemint Kitchen
5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego
|Hot & Sour Soup
|$6.95
bamboo shoots, tofu, and bean curd skins, topped with Cilantro
|Hot & Sour Soup
|$6.95
bamboo shoots, enoki mushrooms, tofu, and bean curd skins, topped with Cilantro