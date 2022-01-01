Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot and sour soup in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve hot and sour soup

Item pic

 

The Asian Bistro - 414 University Ave

414 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
(SM) HOT & SOUR SOUP$6.00
CHINESE HOT AND SOUR SOUP WITH EGG,BAMBOO SHOOTS, TOFU, SPRING ONIONS AND A SIDE OF CRISPY FRIED WONTON STRIPS
VEG
(LG) HOT & SOUR SOUP$10.00
CHINESE HOT AND SOUR SOUP WITH EGG,BAMBOO SHOOTS, TOFU, SPRING ONIONS AND A SIDE OF CRISPY FRIED WONTON STRIPS
VEG
More about The Asian Bistro - 414 University Ave
Item pic

 

Uncle Chai PB - 4508 Cass St, Suite B

4508 Cass St, Suite B, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
18. Tom Yum (Hot & Sour soup)$5.50
The most popular hot and sour soup with mushroom, lemongrass, tomato, lime leaves, cilantro.
More about Uncle Chai PB - 4508 Cass St, Suite B
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Purplemint Kitchen

5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot & Sour Soup$6.95
bamboo shoots, tofu, and bean curd skins, topped with Cilantro
Hot & Sour Soup$6.95
bamboo shoots, enoki mushrooms, tofu, and bean curd skins, topped with Cilantro
More about Purplemint Kitchen
Hot & Sour Soup image

SOUPS • SALADS

Soup Du Jour

8583 Aero Dr. Ste. 30, San Diego

Avg 5 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot & Sour Soup$5.00
Sliced tofu, wood ear, bamboo eggs, white pepper, scallions
More about Soup Du Jour

