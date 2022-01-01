Fried pickles in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve fried pickles
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos
13211 black mountain rd, San Diego
|Fried Pickles
|$9.95
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans
555 Market Street, San Diego
|Fried Pickles
|$11.73
Homemade fried pickle spears in our house-made batter served with garlic aioli and homemade ranch. Yes everything is homemade :)
Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego
4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego
|酸菜剁椒鸡蛋炒饭🌶️Pickled Veggie and Egg Fried Rice
|$10.75
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
1065 4th Avenue, San Diego
|FRIED PICKLE PLATTER
|$12.00
NO MODIFICATIONS to Pickles
Skerry Hot Pickles, Dill Pickles, and Bread & Butter Pickles. Served with buffalo ranch and garlic aioli on the side
Knotty Barrel - San Diego
844 Market Street, San Diego
|Side Fried Pickles
|$5.00
|Fried Pickles
|$10.95
Dill Pickle Chips, Cornmeal Flour. Served with Buttermilk Ranch
*Vegetarian*
72Fifty
7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego
|Pork Belly Sliders with Pickled Daikon and Carrots on Hawaiian Sweet Rolls with Macaroni Salad and Garlic French Fries
|$9.00