Fried pickles in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Knotty Barrel - Rancho Penasquitos

13211 black mountain rd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$9.95
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans image

 

Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans

555 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$11.73
Homemade fried pickle spears in our house-made batter served with garlic aioli and homemade ranch. Yes everything is homemade :)
Main pic

 

Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego

4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
酸菜剁椒鸡蛋炒饭🌶️Pickled Veggie and Egg Fried Rice$10.75
The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

1065 4th Avenue, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED PICKLE PLATTER$12.00
NO MODIFICATIONS to Pickles
Skerry Hot Pickles, Dill Pickles, and Bread & Butter Pickles. Served with buffalo ranch and garlic aioli on the side
Corbin's Q image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Corbin's Q

6548 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (1984 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$3.00
Item pic

 

Knotty Barrel - San Diego

844 Market Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Fried Pickles$5.00
Fried Pickles$10.95
Dill Pickle Chips, Cornmeal Flour. Served with Buttermilk Ranch
*Vegetarian*
72Fifty image

 

72Fifty

7250 Mesa Commons, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Sliders with Pickled Daikon and Carrots on Hawaiian Sweet Rolls with Macaroni Salad and Garlic French Fries$9.00
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickle Chips$12.00
Served with chipotle aioli and ranch
