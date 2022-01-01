Egg benedict in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve egg benedict
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Traditional Eggs Benedict
|$15.00
A toasted English muffin, topped with Canadian bacon, two poach eggs and hollandaise sauce served with Maggie's potatoes, and fruit
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego
|Eggs Waffle Benedict
|$14.50
Arely's French Bakery
4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego
|Florentine Eggs Benedict
|$13.85
|Eggs Benedict
|$13.50
|Salmon Eggs Benedict
|$14.25
SEAFOOD
Hob Nob Hill
2271 First Ave., San Diego
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$16.50
English Muffin Topped With Grilled Tomatoes, Sauteed Spinach, Two Poached Eggs, Cheese Sauce & Served With Fresh Fruit