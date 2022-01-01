Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Traditional Eggs Benedict$15.00
A toasted English muffin, topped with Canadian bacon, two poach eggs and hollandaise sauce served with Maggie's potatoes, and fruit
More about Maggie's Cafe
The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • GRILL • WAFFLES

The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot

1333 HOTEL CIR S, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (4523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggs Waffle Benedict$14.50
More about The Waffle Spot & Amigo Spot
Arely's French Bakery image

 

Arely's French Bakery

4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Florentine Eggs Benedict$13.85
Eggs Benedict$13.50
Salmon Eggs Benedict$14.25
More about Arely's French Bakery
68268249-8f42-4b67-bfeb-eb7b9bcc6999 image

SEAFOOD

Hob Nob Hill

2271 First Ave., San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1710 reviews)
Takeout
EGGS BENEDICT$16.50
English Muffin Topped With Grilled Tomatoes, Sauteed Spinach, Two Poached Eggs, Cheese Sauce & Served With Fresh Fruit
More about Hob Nob Hill
Restaurant banner

 

Cote d’azur

8935 towne centre dr, ste 110, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$14.00
Eggs specialities
More about Cote d’azur

