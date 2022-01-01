Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in San Diego

San Diego restaurants
San Diego restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Just Sushi To Go

5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Roll 5pc$5.35
spring mix, cucumber, carrots, & avocado
More about Just Sushi To Go
Consumer pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Roll$5.50
Cucumber, avocado, gobo and lettuce.
More about RB Sushi
BG pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Auti Sushi

5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4.7 (195 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Roll$5.50
Cucumber, avocado, gobo and lettuce.
More about Auti Sushi
RB Sushi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

RB Sushi

3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (972 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Roll$5.50
Cucumber, avocado, gobo and lettuce.
More about RB Sushi
Consumer pic

 

The Joint Sushi & Tapas

4902 Newport Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VEGGIE ROLL$7.50
cucumber, asparagus, yamagobo, avocado, kaiware, green onion
More about The Joint Sushi & Tapas
83d41bac-3c00-4f46-a0fe-eeff795943eb image

 

Kairoa Brewing Company

4601 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Spring Roll$12.00
3 spring rolls - Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Carrot, Green Onion, Red Cabbage, Mint in Rice Paper Wraps. Served with Peanut Sauce
More about Kairoa Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Fuku Sushi - San Diego

332 J St Suite 102, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Roll$8.99
Carrots, spring mix, cucumber, avocado wrapped in nori.
More about Fuku Sushi - San Diego
Veggie Rolls (2pcs) image

 

Little Chef

4910 Newport Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (473 reviews)
Delivery
Veggie Rolls (2pcs)$3.25
More about Little Chef

