Veggie rolls in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve veggie rolls
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Just Sushi To Go
5665 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
|Veggie Roll 5pc
|$5.35
spring mix, cucumber, carrots, & avocado
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
|Veggie Roll
|$5.50
Cucumber, avocado, gobo and lettuce.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Auti Sushi
5943 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
|Veggie Roll
|$5.50
Cucumber, avocado, gobo and lettuce.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
RB Sushi
3955 5th Ave. #100, San Diego
|Veggie Roll
|$5.50
Cucumber, avocado, gobo and lettuce.
The Joint Sushi & Tapas
4902 Newport Avenue, San Diego
|VEGGIE ROLL
|$7.50
cucumber, asparagus, yamagobo, avocado, kaiware, green onion
Kairoa Brewing Company
4601 Park Blvd, San Diego
|Veggie Spring Roll
|$12.00
3 spring rolls - Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Carrot, Green Onion, Red Cabbage, Mint in Rice Paper Wraps. Served with Peanut Sauce
Fuku Sushi - San Diego
332 J St Suite 102, San Diego
|Veggie Roll
|$8.99
Carrots, spring mix, cucumber, avocado wrapped in nori.