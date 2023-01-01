Flat iron steaks in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve flat iron steaks
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Common Stock - Hillcrest
3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego
|FLAT IRON STEAK
|$29.00
terra american bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Flat Iron Steak
|$26.00
chimichurri, creamed spinach & Yukon mash potato (gf)
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Queenstown Public House
1557 Columbia St, San Diego
|FLAT IRON STEAK
|$42.00
thirty-six hour marinated hanger steak, caramelized onion, bone marrow, smashed potatoes, carrots
The Joint Sushi & Tapas
4902 Newport Avenue, San Diego
|Donburi Bowl Flat Iron Steak
|$19.00
rice bowl with house pickles and spicy radish kimchi with chicken teriyaki
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maggie's Cafe - Barrio Logan
1985 National Ave, San Diego
|Flat Iron Steak & Eggs
|$22.99
8 oz. flat Iron steak and two eggs cooked any style, served with Maggie’s potatoes, and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast