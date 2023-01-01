Flat iron steaks in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Common Stock - Hillcrest

3805 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (1127 reviews)
Takeout
FLAT IRON STEAK$29.00
More about Common Stock - Hillcrest
Item pic

 

terra american bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flat Iron Steak$26.00
chimichurri, creamed spinach & Yukon mash potato (gf)
More about terra american bistro
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Queenstown Public House

1557 Columbia St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
Takeout
FLAT IRON STEAK$42.00
thirty-six hour marinated hanger steak, caramelized onion, bone marrow, smashed potatoes, carrots
More about Queenstown Public House
Banner pic

 

The Joint Sushi & Tapas

4902 Newport Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Donburi Bowl Flat Iron Steak$19.00
rice bowl with house pickles and spicy radish kimchi with chicken teriyaki
More about The Joint Sushi & Tapas
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe - Barrio Logan

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Flat Iron Steak & Eggs$22.99
8 oz. flat Iron steak and two eggs cooked any style, served with Maggie’s potatoes, and your choice of sourdough or wheat toast
More about Maggie's Cafe - Barrio Logan
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

One Door North - San Diego, CA

3422 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Flat Iron Steak Entree$35.00
8 oz Flat Iron Steak, seasoned and cooked to perfection, potato and parmesan gnocchi, roasted carrots, red wine demi glaze, mushroom and truffle aioli.
More about One Door North - San Diego, CA

